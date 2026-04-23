Husqvarna AB: Anders Lindmark appointed President of the Husqvarna Construction Division

Husqvarna Group has appointed Anders Lindmark as the new President of the Husqvarna Construction Division. He will become a member of Group Management and assume the role on 1 July 2026.

"Husqvarna Group is clearly committed to transforming towards profitable growth, through a strong focus on operational excellence, strategic portfolio management, and growth in service and aftermarket. Anders combines strong leadership skills with a proven ability to drive growth and transformation in global industrial operations, making him very well equipped to lead the Husqvarna Construction Division forward," says Glen Instone, CEO of Husqvarna Group.

Anders Lindmark most recently led the Heat & Gas Systems business unit within the Marine Division at Alfa Laval. He has over 20 years of international experience in industry-related operations within marine and energy-related equipment, with extensive responsibility for the entire value chain, from product development and technology to supply chain, production, sales, service and aftermarket. Lindmark holds a Master of Science in Engineering Physics from Umeå University.

The Husqvarna Construction Division provides market-leading equipment and diamond tools for the light construction industry and diamond tools for the natural stone processing industry. In 2025, the division's total sales amounted to approximately SEK 7.2 billion, accounting for 15% of the Group's total sales.

Anders Lindmark will succeed Karin Falk, who will leave the Group.

For additional information, please contact:

Media

Henrik Sjöström, Head of external communication

+46 727 - 15 77 85

press@husqvarnagroup.com

Investors

Emelie Alm, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 705 - 14 64 14

ir@husqvarnagroup.com

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations.

Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 11,900 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 46.6 billion in 2025. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.