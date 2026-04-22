Mips AB: Karin Rosenthal will step down as CFO at Mips AB (publ)

Mips AB (publ) today announces that Karin Rosenthal, in mutual agreement with the company, has decided to step down from her position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Mips. Karin has served as CFO since 2020 and will remain in her role until 22 October 2026 to ensure a smooth transition and to support the recruitment and onboarding of her successor. The search process for a new CFO will begin immediately.

"Karin has been an important part of Mips' journey in recent years, and we will miss a highly competent, dedicated and positive colleague. I would like to extend my warm thanks to Karin for her significant contributions and wish her the very best going forward. The recruitment of a new CFO will begin immediately, and I am confident that Karin and her team will ensure a smooth handover," says Max Strandwitz, CEO of Mips.



"Mips is a fantastic company, and my time here has been an incredible journey. I am grateful for the years spent working alongside so many skilled and dedicated colleagues, and I am proud of what we have achieved together. The company is entering an exciting phase of development, and I feel the timing is now right to hand over to a new CFO. I will take many warm memories with me and will continue to follow Mips' journey with great interest," says Karin Rosenthal, leaving CFO.

For more information, please contact:

Max Strandwitz, President and CEO

Max.Strandwitz@Mipsprotection.com

tel +46 709 61 17 54

Karin Rosenthal, CFO

Karin.Rosenthal@Mipsprotection.com

tel +46 768 34 63 66

About Mips Group

Mips Group is a global safety company, based in science, operating with an ingredient brand business model that includes the brands Koroyd and Mips. The Group develops innovative safety solutions that are integrated into helmets and other protective products by renowned brands worldwide. Koroyd is a pioneer in advanced impact protection technology based on aerospace safety research, while Mips is a leader in helmet-based safety backed by over 30 years of research and development in collaboration with the Swedish Royal Institute of Technology and Karolinska Institutet. Koroyd SARL is seated in Monaco, Mips AB is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.koroyd.com and www.mipscorp.com.