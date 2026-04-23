

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 1-month low of 1.6344 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6355.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slid to 2-day lows of 0.7137 and 0.9759 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.7158 and 0.9784, respectively.



Against the yen, the aussie edged down to 113.85 from yesterday's closing value of 114.15.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.61 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback, 0.96 against the loonie and 112.00 against the yen.



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