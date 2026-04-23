

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to 2-day lows of 0.5877 against the U.S. dollar and 93.75 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5905 and 94.17, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 1.2150 from Wednesday's closing value of 1.2121.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 92.00 against the yen, 2.00 against the euro and 1.23 against the aussie.



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