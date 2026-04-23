

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Menopause marks a significant biological transition in a woman's life, often accompanied by symptoms such as hot flashes, mood swings, sleep disturbances, and hormonal imbalance.



While hormone replacement therapy (HRT) remains a standard treatment, growing interest in non-hormonal, plant-based interventions has led researchers to explore adaptogenic herbs like ashwagandha (Withania somnifera).



A recent randomised controlled trial (PMID: 41561822) provides promising insights into how ashwagandha may support menopausal women.



The Study at a Glance



The 2026 study (PMID: 41561822) was a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving 60 menopausal women aged 45-55 over 56 days.



Participants received either ashwagandha root extract or a placebo, and outcomes were measured at day 56.



The primary outcome was a change in the Menopause Rating Scale (MRS) score from baseline to 56 days.



Secondary outcomes were changes in serum hormonal parameters, estradiol, progesterone, luteinizing hormone (LH), and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), hot flash events, Short Form-12 Health Survey (SF-12) (Quality of Life) score, and Perceived Stress Scale-10 (PSS-10) from baseline to day 56.



Key Findings



At the end of the study, the following were the key findings in the group treated with ashwagandha root extract,



-Significant reduction in total MRS score representing overall menopausal symptoms.



-The study showed improvements across psychological symptoms, anxiety, irritability, and somatic symptoms (fatigue, body discomfort) and urogenital symptoms



-Reduced frequency of hot flashes



-Measurable hormonal changes, including improved estradiol and progesterone and decreased FSH and LH levels.



These results suggest that ashwagandha may influence both symptom perception and underlying hormonal balance.



Why Ashwagandha Works: The Stress-Hormone Connection



Ashwagandha is classified as an adaptogen, meaning it can help the body adapt to stress. Its primary mechanism involves regulation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which controls cortisol, the stress hormone.



Chronic stress disrupts the balance between cortisol and reproductive hormones. By lowering cortisol levels, ashwagandha may indirectly support healthier estrogen and progesterone production.



This is particularly relevant in menopause, where hormonal fluctuations are already pronounced.



Study Limitations



While promising, the findings should be interpreted cautiously for the following reasons:



-Small sample size (n=60)



-Short duration (8 weeks)



-Limited long-term safety data



-Results may not generalise to all populations.



-Further large-scale trials are needed to confirm these effects and establish optimal dosing.



Ashwagandha was generally well tolerated in the study, with no major adverse effects reported.



However, it may not be suitable for pregnant women, individuals with thyroid disorders, or women on hormone-sensitive treatments. Consultation with a healthcare provider is recommended before use.



The Bottom Line



The study (PMID: 41561822) adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that ashwagandha may be an effective, non-hormonal option for managing menopausal symptoms. By targeting the stress-hormone axis, it offers dual benefits, improving both emotional well-being and physiological balance.



While not a replacement for conventional therapies, it represents a promising complementary approach in women's health, particularly for those seeking holistic or integrative care.



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