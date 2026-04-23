Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - MarginBusiness, an Amazon growth partner specializing in European marketplaces, today released new insights explaining why many U.S.-based Amazon brands struggle to replicate their domestic success across Europe, highlighting fundamental differences in customer behavior, search intent, and conversion dynamics.

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Key Takeaways:

MarginBusiness says many U.S.-based Amazon brands underperform in Europe because Amazon Europe comprises distinct national markets with different customer behavior, search intent, and conversion dynamics.

The company reports that the biggest performance gap across European marketplaces is conversion, as literal translations and misaligned keywords drive impressions without sales and push advertising costs higher.

Brands that succeed rebuild listings for each country, align keywords to real local purchasing intent, and run advertising that supports conversions rather than clicks.

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About MarginBusiness



MarginBusiness designs Amazon growth systems for brands ready to scale with structure and control. Founded in 2014, the company has supported 2,500+ businesses across 16 Amazon marketplaces. With market-native teams across Europe and the Middle East, MarginBusiness delivers fully managed localization, SEO, and marketplace execution that drives consistent, scalable performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293944

Source: Reportable, Inc.