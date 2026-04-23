

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales growth accelerated in March to the strongest level in nearly four years, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



At constant prices, retail sales advanced 8.7 percent annually in March, faster than the 5.0 percent increase in February. Sales have been rising since April 2025.



Further, this was the quickest growth since April 2022, when sales surged 19.0 percent.



Sales of solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels grew the most, by 16.2 percent from last year, followed by textiles, clothing, and footwear, with an increase of 13.6 percent.



Data showed that sales of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and orthopedic equipment also logged a double-digit growth of 10.1 percent, and demand for furniture, radios, TVs, and household appliances was 7.9 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, retail sales recovered sharply by 18.1 percent after falling 5.6 percent in February.



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