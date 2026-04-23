FireFox Gold Corp: FireFox Gold Provides Update on Kolho Joint Venture Lapland, Finland

SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to share a progress report from exploration activity at its Kolho Property, located in northern Finland. The Kolho Property exploration campaign is being operated by a subsidiary of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) (Agnico) pursuant to the Earn-In Agreement announced on December 20th, 2023. Exploration expenditures on the Kolho Property during 2025 by Agnico totalled US$1.842M. This brings the total expenditure on the project to approximately US$2.936M since signing of the Earn-In Agreement.

The 2025 field programs commenced with base-of-till (BoT) sampling from January through August, resulting in 2,778 samples collected, covering most of the Hilla exploration permit. The first drill program was initiated in the fall, including 2,383 metres of diamond drilling in twelve holes at Nuttio and Hilla, and drilling resumed early in 2026, delivering an additional 1,398 metres during the first quarter (see Figure 1).

FireFox CEO, Carl Lofberg, commented on the progress at the Kolho Property, "Agnico has established itself as the premier gold explorer and miner in the region, and we are pleased to continue our partnership at Kolho. Our shareholders benefit from Agnico's expertise and capital coupled with the discovery potential over this very large project. It is significant that they have now completed two drill programs on the back of results from systematic BoT sampling and geophysical surveys. Much of the property remains substantially unexplored while occupying a very attractive geological setting. We look forward to the results from the ongoing program."

The first three drill holes, totaling 618.8 metres, tested targets at the Nuttio exploration permit where gold-anomalous zones were identified from BoT sampling and geophysics completed during the 2024 campaign (see Company news release dated March 4, 2025). Seven additional holes tested new targets at the Hilla exploration permit area, with a total of 1,764.5 metres drilled.

The 2026 diamond drilling program commenced on the 5th of March at the Rova exploration permit with two drill holes, totalling 464 metres. In mid-March the drill rig moved to continue drilling at the Hilla exploration permit to test geophysical and structural anomalies. The three additional holes at Hilla totalled 934 metres of drilling.

Figure 1. Map demonstrating the Kolho JV location and the exploration progress through Q1 2026.

About the Kolho Property

The +120 km2 Kolho Property is a group of three exploration permit applications and three exploration permits that occupies a prospective structural corridor northeast of Rupert Resources Ltd.'s Ikkari discovery and FireFox's Sarvi property.

Pursuant to the terms of the Earn-in Agreement, FireFox granted Agnico an exclusive right to earn a 51% interest in the Kolho Property by incurring exploration expenditures totalling US$5,000,000 before the fifth anniversary of entering into the Earn-in Agreement (the "Earn-in Grant Date"), of which US$2,000,000 was a committed amount required to be spent on or prior to the third anniversary of the date that certain permits are granted in respect of the Kolho Property. For additional details with respect to the Earn-In Agreement see the Company's news release dated December 20, 2023.

Qualified Person

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved the technical information in this news release.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 on a large portfolio of ground prospective for high-grade gold deposits. The delineation of multiple gold zones at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Project is paving the way for the discovery of Finland's next major gold deposit.

Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.

Email: info@firefoxgold.com

Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from illness, extreme weather, changes in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional exploration; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future exploration programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2026. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/firefox-gold-provides-update-on-kolho-joint-venture-lapland-finland-1160204