Gstaad - The Longevity Investors Conference (LIC), the world's most private gathering at the intersection of longevity science and capital, returns for its seventh annual edition, taking place September 14-17, 2026 at Le Grand Bellevue in Gstaad, Switzerland. With a 20% acceptance rate, a place at LIC is among the most sought-after in the longevity investment world - and Early Bird pricing closes May 31. Investors engaging during a session at LIC ...

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