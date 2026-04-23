Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a U.S. Patent (U.S. Patent Number 12,595,529) for its proprietary method of enhanced metal recovery from sulphide ores. The patent, awarded by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, represents a significant achievement in Chesapeake's heap oxidation technology ("Technology").

Jean-Paul Tsotsos, Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake, stated, "The U.S. patent is an important milestone for Chesapeake. The patent protects Chesapeake's Technology and reinforces the strength of our intellectual property. The patent supports our corporate strategy to build shareholder value from the Technology, unlocking economic value from refractory sulphide gold and silver projects."

In addition to the issued U.S. Patent Number 12,595,529, Chesapeake has patents issued and pending in the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru and Africa. Chesapeake continues to optimize its technologies and expand its patent portfolio by filing patent applications for its inventions and improvements.

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About Chesapeake

Chesapeake Gold Corp.'s flagship asset is the Metates Project ("Metates") located in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver deposits in the Americas[1] with over 16.77 million ounces of gold at 0.57 grams per tonne (g/t) and 423.2 million ounces of silver at 14.3 g/t within 921.2 million tonnes in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource category and a further 2.13 million ounces of gold at 0.47 g/t and 59.0 million ounces of silver at 13.2 g/t within 139.5 million tonnes in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. See the technical report titled "Metates Sulphide Heap Leach Project Phase I" dated January 13, 2023, and news release dated February 22, 2023.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to the strategic plans and expectations for the Company's technology, patents and pending patents and the anticipated benefits of patent protection and the Company's technology. Such forward looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the Company's plans to pursue patents in other jurisdictions; the status of pending patent applications; conditions in general economic and financial markets; the price of gold and silver; the ability to apply the technology to other properties; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors including: the timing and status of patent applications; challenges to the Company's patent protection; the outcome of the Company's patent application filings; results of exploration activities; results from the technology; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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1 Mexico's biggest undeveloped gold deposits. Bnamericas. Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

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Source: Chesapeake Gold Corp.