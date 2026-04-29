Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has become a member of The Mining Association of Canada ("MAC").

MAC represents companies involved in mineral exploration, mining, smelting, refining, and semi-fabrication. Through advocacy, research, and collaboration, MAC works to ensure the Canadian mining industry remains globally competitive and socially responsible.

Membership in MAC underscores Chesapeake's commitment to responsible mineral exploration, sustainability, and industry collaboration. As a member, the Company will participate in MAC's initiatives, including the Towards Sustainable Mining ("TSM") program, which promotes environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and transparency across the mining sector.

"We look forward to engaging with MAC and aligning ourselves with industry leaders committed to environmental stewardship and responsible resource development," said Jean-Paul Tsotsos, Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake. "Collaborative mining knowledge shared with global experience is fundamental in developing our projects to the best industry practices."

Management Update

The Company further announces that due to his recent appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake, Jean-Paul Tsotsos has stepped down as Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, effective April 28, 2026.

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About Chesapeake

Chesapeake Gold Corp's flagship asset is the Metates Project ("Metates") located in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver deposits in the Americas1 with over 16.77 million ounces of gold at 0.57 grams per tonne (g/t) and 423.2 million ounces of silver at 14.3 g/t within 921.2 million tonnes in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource category and a further 2.13 million ounces of gold at 0.47 g/t and 59.0 million ounces of silver at 13.2 g/t within 139.5 million tonnes in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. See the technical report titled "Metates Sulphide Heap Leach Project Phase I" dated January 13, 2023, and news release dated February 22, 2023.

1 Mexico's biggest undeveloped gold deposits. Bnamericas. Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294814

Source: Chesapeake Gold Corp.