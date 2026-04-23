Cirrus (Cirrus Aircraft Ltd.) today announced the FLEX SR Mount for Starlink, a sleek mounting and power solution for the Cirrus SR Series aircraft which when paired with the Starlink Mini, enables Wi-Fi connection in the aircraft. The Starlink Mini is a small, portable satellite internet kit for high-speed, low-latency internet. Designed by Cirrus, the FLEX SR Mount for Starlink optimizes the installation by securely fastening the Starlink Mini overhead. The FLEX SR Mount for Starlink has the option to include an upgraded 100W USB-C power outlet, eliminating the need for a battery pack.

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Cirrus introduces the FLEX SR Mount for Starlink, a sleek overhead mounting and power solution for SR Series aircraft. Paired with the Starlink Mini, it delivers high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi. Designed for late G3 through G7+ models, the system offers clean installation and an optional 100W USB-C power upgrade-bringing seamless connectivity to every flight.

"The new FLEX SR Series Mount supports the Starlink Mini to provide Cirrus owners with Wi-Fi throughout their flight," said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus. "Our team thoughtfully integrated owner feedback to develop a seamless SR Series aircraft accessory to enable connectivity during flight."

The FLEX SR Mount for Starlink is available for late G3 through G7+ SR Series aircraft and can be purchased and installed by a local Cirrus Authorized Service Center (ASC). The product includes the mount, tray, cable and power solution.

The SR Series is the best-selling high-performance single-engine piston aircraft. With advanced technology such as the Perspective Touch+ avionics, Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) and Safe Return Emergency Autoland, the SR Series continues to lead the market with its innovations.

Cirrus is pleased to announce its updated Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Pricing (MSRP) for the FLEX SR Mount for Starlink. These prices are designed to deliver reliable performance and compatibility across multiple generations.

Late G3 Early G6 Mount Package

MSRP: $1,600

MSRP: $1,600 Late G6 Mount Package

MSRP: $1,400

MSRP: $1,400 G7 G7+ Mount Package

MSRP: $1,600

MSRP: $1,600 G7+ Mount Package (ASN 11111 and subs)

MSRP: $1,050

Final pricing may vary depending on installation requirements and regional tax rates. For additional details or to confirm compatibility, owners are encouraged to contact an authorized provider.

Learn more about the FLEX SR Mount for Starlink at cirrusaircraft.com/sr-flex-mount. Install the FLEX SR Mount for Starlink at your nearest ASC today: cirrusaircraft.com/find-us/.

About Cirrus

Cirrus is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet, the world's first single-engine Personal Jet, and the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined aviation performance, comfort and safety with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft is more than 19 million hours, and 290 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has seven locations in the United States, including Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; and Greater Orlando, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Learn more at cirrusaircraft.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Nadia Haidar

PR Manager, Cirrus

nhaidar@cirrusaircraft.com