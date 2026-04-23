Chery Group: LEPAS Europe Debut Opens in Milan, Defining a New Standard for Elegant New Energy Mobility

MILAN, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Tortona, the core exhibition district of Milano Design Week, LEPAS, Chery Group's all-new premium new energy brand, officially held its LEPAS Europe Debut under the theme "Here's to Elegance." Bringing together industry leaders, leading international media, and European partners, the event presented a new vision of elegant mobility during this global design celebration. By combining Leopard Aesthetics with LEPAS Elegant Technology, the brand opened a new paradigm of elegant mobility in the new energy era.The Origin of Elegance: From Milan, Redefining the Aesthetics of Mobility.





"Choosing Milan as the stage to unveil 'Here's to Elegance' reflects a tribute to the enduring spirit of modern design," said Xiaobing Zhai, CEO of LEPAS, in his opening remarks.

He added: "Inspired by the leopard, LEPAS integrates Leopard Aesthetics into intelligent technology, creating products that balance power with composure, and modernity with timeless appeal. Starting from Milan, LEPAS officially embarks on its European journey-bringing elegance into everyday mobility for users who value quality and design." As mobility evolves from functional necessity to lifestyle experience, user value is undergoing a profound transformation.?





Wei Zhong, Deputy General Manager of LEPAS, further elaborated on the brand philosophy and positioning: "Today's users are no longer focused solely on performance, but are increasingly seeking meaning, balance, and a more refined pace of life. Positioned as the Preferred Brand for Elegant New Energy Mobility Life, LEPAS upholds the vision of Drive Your Elegance, targeting 'New Elegant Lifestyle Explorers.' Through three core experiences-Leopard Aesthetics, LEPAS Elegant Technology, and exquisite space-we aim to bring mobility back to a more balanced and considered experience."

The Realization of Elegance: From Design Philosophy to Technology Architecture





At LEPAS, aesthetics is expressed through form-a symbiosis of character and function. Guided by Leopard Aesthetics, LEPAS introduces signature design elements such as a sporty wide-body stance, leopard-inspired headlights, and flowing taillights, forming a highly distinctive visual identity.

Product Director Andrea Manglaviti and Chief Engineer of Europe R&D Center Peter John Matkin, provided an in-depth interpretation of this philosophy during the event.

Yet LEPAS's understanding of elegance goes far beyond surface design. In the era of intelligent mobility, true innovation must remain human-centric.





At the debut, LEPAS officially introduced the LEX Intelligent New Energy Platform to the European market. Built around tangible, user-focused innovation, it delivers LEPAS Elegant Technology that re-centers driving on safety, comfort, and convenience.

Peter John Matkin noted: "European users are not lacking in choices-they are seeking technology experiences aligned with their values. LEPAS's answer is 'Elegant Technology'-a user-centric driving experience that seamlessly integrates innovation with human insight."





Powered by the LEX platform, LEPAS will cover multiple segments from compact to mid-to-large vehicles. At the event, three flagship models-LEPAS L6 EV, LEPAS L6 PHEV, and LEPAS L8 PHEV-were showcased, spanning both pure electric and plug-in hybrid solutions to meet diverse European mobility needs.

Among them, the LEPAS L6 EV and L6 PHEV made their debut,receiving strong acclaim from attendees, including leading European media outlets.

The Commitment to Elegance: Rooted in Europe, Coexisting with Nature

If technology and products are LEPAS's entry point to Europe, its long-term commitment lies in its strategy and sustainability approach.





Shaodong Zhu, Executive Vice President of Chery International & CEO of EU Region, outlined the brand's European strategy:

"LEPAS is designed for European consumers who value elegance, quality, and refined experiences. We aim to deliver elegant mobility solutions that integrate sophisticated design, advanced technology, and sustainable principles."

He further emphasized: "In Europe, For Europe, Be Europe. This localization philosophy extends globally. As a global enterprise, Chery and LEPAS are committed to being rooted in every market-operating locally, integrating into local markets, and contributing responsibly to global sustainable development."





This commitment is also reflected in sustainability initiatives. During the event, LEPAS announced a partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in Italy, focusing on sustainable landscape management around World Heritage sites.

Mercedes Muñoz Cañas, Head of the Marine Department of Mediterranean Cooperation Center, stated: "World Heritage landscapes face growing pressures from climate change, tourism, and land-use shifts. Meeting those pressures requires every sector to engage. We welcome partnerships that translate into concrete action on the ground. IUCN and LEPAS will work together in some of Italy's most special places, to advance sustainable landscape management by supporting site managers with place-based, people-centered approaches.."





This initiative goes beyond corporate responsibility-it represents LEPAS's broader vision of extending its concept of elegance to the relationship between people and nature.

From Milan, LEPAS enters the European market with a fusion of elegant design and robust technology, aligning its design philosophy with local cultural contexts.

In the new energy era, LEPAS redefines elegance-transforming it from a symbol of luxury into a more accessible, sustainable, and lifestyle-oriented mobility choice.

Chery Group

Peiwen Tan

Email: tanpeiwen@mychery.com

Website:lepasinternational.com

City:Wu Hu

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