

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $821 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $1.449 billion, or $2.22 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.45 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $9.143 billion from $8.925 billion last year.



Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $821 Mln. vs. $1.449 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue: $9.143 Bln vs. $8.925 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.35 To $ 10.65 Full year revenue guidance: $ 38.8 B To $ 39.8 B



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