

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Canon Inc. (CAJPY) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY48.303 billion, or JPY55.16 per share. This compares with JPY72.231 billion, or JPY77.22 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to JPY1.094 trillion from JPY1.058 trillion last year.



Canon Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY48.303 Bln. vs. JPY72.231 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY55.16 vs. JPY77.22 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.094 Tn vs. JPY1.058 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 388.42 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.765 T



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