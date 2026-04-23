

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - With no progress in sight in easing tensions in the Middle East crisis, and the Strait of Hormuz continues to remain blocked, oil prices again crossed the $100 mark, rising for the fourth consecutive session.



Brent crude is inching towards $104 per barrel on Thursday, increasing by 1.87 percent, while the US-traded WTI rose above $94.



Even as President Donald Trump announced that he would extend the ceasefire but the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports would continue, Iran has made it clear that it is not possible to reopen the Strait of Hormuz because the United States and Israel continue to violate the ceasefire agreed upon by the three sides earlier this month.



'A complete ceasefire only makes sense if it is not violated by the maritime blockade and the hostage-taking of the world's economy, and if the Zionist warmongering across all fronts is halted,' Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X Wednesday.



'They did not achieve their goals through military aggression, nor will they through bullying. The only way forward is to recognize the rights of the Iranian nation,' he added.



Iran's parliament speaker Ghalibaf acts as a key negotiator and strategist, leading the Iranian delegation in talks with the U.S. in Islamabad.



As the second round of U.S.-Iran talks yet to take off, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran is willing to take part in negotiations, but the US 'breach of commitments, blockade and threats are main obstacles to genuine negotiations'.



In a statement posted on X Wednesday, apparently criticizing President Donald Trump, his Iranian counterpart said Trump's 'hypocritical rhetoric' and contradictory claims and actions are hindering peace talks.



'The Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed dialogue and agreement and continues to do so. Breach of commitments, blockade and threats are main obstacles to genuine negotiations. World sees your endless hypocritical rhetoric and contradiction between claims and actions,' Pezeshkian wrote.



In Washington, Trump told Fox news Wednesday that there is 'no time pressure' on ending the war with Iran, while White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that President Trump has not set a new deadline for an extended ceasefire.



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