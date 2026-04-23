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WKN: 934251 | ISIN: US0185811082 | Ticker-Symbol: LID
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 15:49
79,00 Euro
-0,63 % -0,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
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BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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78,0079,0013:27
78,0079,0013:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 13:00 Uhr
55 Leser
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Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.: Bread Financial Provides Performance Update for March 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers, provided a performance update. The following tables present the Company's Net principal loss rate and Delinquency rate for the periods indicated:

For the
month ended
March 31, 2026		 For the
three months ended
March 31, 2026
(dollars in millions)
End-of-period credit card and other loans- 18,135 - 18,135
Average credit card and other loans- 18,042 - 18,283
Year-over-year change in average credit card and other loans 1.3% 0.7%
Net principal losses- 111 - 331
Net principal loss rate 7.23% 7.33%
As of
March 31, 2026		 As of
March 31, 2025
(dollars in millions)
30 days + delinquencies - principal- 901 - 973
Period ended credit card and other loans - principal- 16,107 - 16,390
Delinquency rate 5.59% 5.93%

About Bread Financial®?
Bread Financial?(NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers.?Our payment solutions deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, technology, electronics, jewelry, home and specialty apparel through our?co-brand and private label credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers.?Additionally, we offer Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and saving products that empower our customers and their passions for a better life.?

Bread Financial proudly marks 30 years of success in?2026. To learn more about our global associates, our performance and our sustainability progress, visit breadfinancial.com or follow us on?Instagram?and?LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements give our expectations or forecasts of future events and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "likely," "may," "should" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding, and the guidance we give with respect to, our anticipated operating or financial results, future financial performance and outlook, future dividend declarations, and future economic conditions.

We believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements, however, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results could differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this release, and no assurances can be given that our expectations will prove to have been correct. Factors that could cause the outcomes to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: macroeconomic conditions, including market conditions, inflation, interest rates, labor market conditions, recessionary pressures or concerns over a prolonged economic slowdown, and the related impact on consumer spending behavior, payments, debt levels, savings rates and other behaviors; global political events and conditions, including significant shifts in trade policy, such as changes to, or the imposition of, tariffs and/or trade barriers and consequently any economic impacts, volatility, uncertainty and geopolitical instability resulting therefrom, as well as ongoing wars and military conflicts, and international tensions or hostilities; local or global public health issues, climate-related events, impacts to the power grid, and natural disasters; future credit performance, including the level of future delinquency and charge-off rates; loss of, or reduction in demand for services and/or products from, significant brand partners or customers in the highly competitive markets in which we operate, including competition from new and non-traditional competitors, such as financial technology companies, and with respect to new products, services and technologies, such as the emergence or increase in popularity of agentic commerce, digital payment platforms and currencies and other alternative payment and deposit solutions; the concentration of our business in U.S. consumer credit; inaccuracies in the models and estimates on which we rely, including our credit risk management models and the amount of our Allowance for credit losses; the inability to realize the intended benefits of acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic initiatives; our level of indebtedness and ability to access financial or capital markets; pending and future federal and state legislation, executive action, regulation, supervisory guidance, and regulatory and legal actions, including, but not limited to, those related to financial regulatory reform and consumer financial services practices, as well as any such actions that would place limits on credit card interest rates or late fees, interchange fees or other charges; failures or breaches in our operational or security systems, including as a result of cyberattacks, unanticipated impacts from technology modernization projects or otherwise; and any liability or other adverse impacts arising out of or related to the spinoff of our former LoyaltyOne segment or the bankruptcy filings of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LVI) and certain of its subsidiaries, including the pending litigation against us in connection with the spinoff. The foregoing factors, along with other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, are described in greater detail under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, which may be updated in Item 1A of, or elsewhere in, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

Contacts
Brian Vereb - Investor Relations
Brian.Vereb@BreadFinancial.com

Susan Haugen - Investor Relations
Susan.Haugen@BreadFinancial.com

Rachel Stultz - Media
Rachel.Stultz@BreadFinancial.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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