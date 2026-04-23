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WKN: A2PVRP | ISIN: US36472T1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 2N2A
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 16:40
6,300 Euro
-0,79 % -0,050
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USA TODAY CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
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USA TODAY CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
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6,2506,40013:27
6,2506,40012:48
ACCESS Newswire
23.04.2026 13:02 Uhr
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RuffleButts, Inc.: RuffleButts + RuggedButts Receives 5-Star Recognition on USA TODAY's 2026 Most Trusted Brands by Parents List

Recognized by 5,000+ parents nationwide for trust and reliability

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / RuffleButts + RuggedButts has been named to USA TODAY's inaugural Brands Most Trusted By Parents for 2026, a new recognition celebrating brands that parents across the country rely on and return to time and time again.

Created in collaboration with Plant-A Insights Group, the list is based on feedback from over 5,000 parents, making it a data-driven reflection of real-world experiences. Brands were evaluated on trust, reliability, and likelihood of future purchase, ensuring that only those with strong consumer confidence were included.

RuffleButts + RuggedButts stood out not only by earning a place on the list but by receiving a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating. This top score signals exceptional trust among parents and reinforces the brand's reputation for delivering products families can count on.

The recognition highlights the company's continued focus on quality, attention to detail, and customer satisfaction. With a strong foundation built on listening to families and delivering consistent value, RuffleButts + RuggedButts remains committed to exceeding expectations.

Click here to learn more about USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands by Parents for 2026.

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $50M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

Contact Information

Scott Adams
VP of Marketing
sadams@rufflebutts.com
(704) 825-8811

SOURCE: RuffleButts, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rufflebutts-ruggedbutts-receives-5-star-recognition-on-usa-today-1159922

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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