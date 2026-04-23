White Gold Corp. Appoints Donovan Pollitt as President and Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO)(OTCQX:WHGOF)(FRA:29W) (the "Company" or "White Gold") is pleased to announce the appointment of Donovan Pollitt, P.Eng., CFA, as President and as a Director of the Company effective May 6, 2026. Mr. Pollitt, who joined the Company as a Strategic Advisor in February 2026, will assume this expanded executive role as White Gold endeavours to advance its flagship White Gold Project in Yukon, Canada, through continued resource expansion, completing a maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), advancing the permitting process towards production and continuing to make more discoveries demonstrating the vast potential of the Company's district scale property package in Yukon's prolific White Gold District. Mr. Pollitt's appointment as President further demonstrates the Company's ability to attract top talent to achieve its ambitious goals.

"We are thrilled to have Donovan join White Gold as we head into this exciting phase of the company's growth. Donovan is a highly-respected and seasoned mining executive with over 20 years of experience in mining operations, executive management, corporate development and capital markets activities. His diverse technical skillset and relationships within the industry makes Donovan the ideal addition to our team. We look forward to leveraging his operational expertise and strategic vision as we continue to grow our uniquely high-grade gold resource, advance technical studies, conduct the baseline work required to support future production and continue to unlock the vast potential of the White Gold District," said David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer of White Gold Corp.

"I am pleased to take on the role of President at White Gold Corp. as the Company works through what I see as pivotal period in its development," said Donovan Pollitt, President of White Gold Corp. "White Gold's flagship deposit is one of the highest-grade undeveloped open-pit gold deposits in Canada, sitting within a 305,000-hectare district-scale land package that remains extensively under-explored. Our near-term focus is straightforward: growing the resource through the drill bit, completing a PEA that gives the market a clearer sense of the project's economics, and advancing the environmental baseline studies that are a necessary precursor to any future permitting and production decision. I am also excited to be working alongside Dylan Langille, our VP Exploration, whose track record of discovery at Great Bear Resources - one of Canada's most celebrated recent exploration success stories - speaks for itself. The macro environment for gold is supportive, federal infrastructure investment in Canada's north is building, and the broader White Gold District is attracting increasing attention. There is a lot of work ahead, and I look forward to contributing alongside David, Shawn Ryan, Dylan and the rest of the team."

Mr. Pollitt holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining Engineering from the University of Toronto, an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management, and holds both a Professional Engineer designation in Ontario and is a CFA Charterholder. Most recently prior to joining White Gold, Mr. Pollitt served as President of Pollitt Mining Inc., a management consultancy firm providing services to mining companies ranging from mine production optimization to capital markets strategy, as well as advisory services to buy-side institutional investors and private equity groups. Previously, Mr. Pollitt served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO, OTCQX: WDOFF), a TSX-listed Canadian gold producer. During his approximately ten-year tenure at Wesdome, Mr. Pollitt was responsible for mine permitting, the operation of three gold mines and raising significant amounts of capital. Prior to his role as President and CEO, he served as Vice President, Corporate Development at Wesdome.

The Company's flagship White Gold Project currently hosts an indicated resource of 1,732,300 ounces of gold (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 g/t Au) and an inferred resource of 1,265,900 ounces of gold (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au. The gold resources at the White Gold Project are near surface, almost entirely captured within open pits, and remain open for expansion in multiple directions with additional exploration opportunities to increase total resources via numerous targets within close proximity. The Company's 2026 exploration program will focus on meaningful resource expansion drilling and new gold and critical mineral discoveries across its district-scale land package, with additional details to be announced in the near future.

Near-Term Company Milestones

As President, Mr. Pollitt will lead the Company in delivering several significant near-term milestones, including:

Execution of the Company's 2026 exploration program - the largest in White Gold's history.

Delivery of a maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment on the flagship White Gold Project, expected in the first half of 2026, which will provide an initial economic framework for the project.

Advancement of environmental baseline studies necessary to support any future permitting and production decision.

Spin-out of significant critical mineral assets (see Company press release dated February 11, 2026) designed to unlock the value of White Gold's non-gold project portfolio by transferring its portfolio of copper, molybdenum, tungsten and other critical mineral properties located in west-central Yukon into a dedicated, standalone vehicle with shares to be distributed to shareholders. Additional details to be released in due course.

Other Matters

The Company also announces that a total of 700,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company have been granted to directors and employees at an exercise price of $1.85 per share, expiring on April 22, 2031.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 15,364 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 305,102 hectares (3,051 km2) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain resource estimate of 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025)(1)(2). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Fuerte Metals with Measured and Indicated Resources of 80.0.2 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 2.96 million ounces of gold, and Inferred Resources of 21.2 Mt grading 1.17 g/t Au for 0.80 million ounces gold(3)(2)(4), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1,412.5 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.10% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper(5)(2)(4). For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) White Gold Corp. "White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report Demonstrating Significant 44% Increase in Indicated Resources to 1,732,300 oz Gold (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 g/t) and 13.4% Increase in Inferred Resources to 1,265,900 oz Gold (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t) at its Flagship White Gold Project, Yukon, Canada" Press Release 6 Oct, 2025. https://www.whitegoldcorp.ca/news/white-gold-corp-files-technical-report-demonstrating-significant-44-increase-in-indicated-resources-to-1732300-oz-gold-352-million-tonnes-grading-153-gt-and-134-increase-in-inferred-resources-to-1265900-oz-gold-322-million-ton.

(2) All numbers are rounded. Overall numbers may not be exact due to rounding.

(3) See Fuerte Metals Corp. technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate Update on the Coffee Gold Project, Yukon, Canada", Effective Date August 21, 2025, Report Date October 6, 2025, NI43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Alan J. San Martin, P.Eng., Andy Holloway, P. Eng., Charley Murahwi, P.Geo., FAusIMM., available on SEDAR+

(4) The QP has been unable to verify the information. The information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the properties that are subject of the disclosure

(5) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada", Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, future goals and objectives of the Company; timing and completion of a maiden PEA; statements with respect to the proposed Spin-Out; and anticipated strategic and growth opportunities. Generally, but not always, forward- looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, completion the maiden PEA and the Spin-Out; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Spin-Out or implement the business plan for SpinCo; the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; expectations regarding negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, and risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approval.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Contact Information:

David D'Onofrio

Chief Executive Officer

White Gold Corp.

(647) 930-1880

ir@whitegoldcorp.ca

Request Meeting: https://calendly.com/meet-with-wgo/15min

SOURCE: White Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/white-gold-corp.-appoints-donovan-pollitt-as-president-and-director-1160244