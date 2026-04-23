Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Alithya (TSX: ALYA), a leader in strategic consulting and digital transformation, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency, recognizing Alithya's proven ability to help organizations to modernize, migrate, and scale mission-critical workloads on AWS.

The AWS Migration and Modernization Competency validates Alithya's deep expertise in application modernization, cloud migration, data, security and integration. Alithya earned this designation following a rigorous, evidence-based AWS evaluation of real-world customer implementations, positioning the company among a select group of AWS Partners recognized for advanced cloud and application transformation capabilities.

The AWS Migration and Modernization Competency also reinforces Alithya's role as a trusted AWS Partner. Alithya's data-driven, outcome-focused approach enables clients to execute enterprise-scale migration and modernization securely, while optimizing cost and performance and establishing scalable foundations for analytics and AI. As a result, clients are able to reduce risk, accelerate execution, and enhance operational resilience.

"Achieving the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency is a strong endorsement of our ability to support clients through complex modernization initiatives at scale," said Paul Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As organizations face increasing pressure to modernize legacy systems and prepare their enterprises foundations for AI-driven innovation, they need a trusted advisor with proven capabilities in migration and application modernization. We are excited to support clients across industries and help them drive measurable business outcomes."

As a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN), Alithya delivers this expertise through a team of highly trained and certified consultants with deep industry knowledge across its client base. Among Alithya's experts is a recipient of the AWS Golden Jacket, a distinction awarded to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to AWS Certifications and technical excellence.

About Alithya

We are trusted advisors who provide AI-centric strategic consulting and digital transformation services. We help solve business challenges that enable our clients to unlock new opportunities, modernize processes, and gain efficiencies. We leverage a world-class team of passionate industry experts, AI-based IP solutions, the latest digital technologies, a solid understanding of mission critical business applications and a partner ecosystem to accelerate results. We've built a foundation of success that includes a specialized global delivery network to provide end-to-end solutions.

We strive to make a difference. We are Alithya.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293855

Source: Alithya Group Inc.