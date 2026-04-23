

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) revealed Loss for first quarter of -$382 million



The company's bottom line came in at -$382 million, or -$0.58 per share. This compares with -$473 million, or -$0.72 per share, last year.



Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$267 million or -$0.40 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $13.912 billion from $12.551 billion last year.



American Airlines Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$382 Mln. vs. -$473 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.58 vs. -$0.72 last year. -Revenue: $13.912 Bln vs. $12.551 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ -0.20 To $ 0.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: 13.50 % To 16.50 % Full year EPS guidance: $ -0.40 To $ 1.10



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