Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd
Director Shareholding
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ms Katherine Tsang
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd
b)
LEI
213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Participating Preference Shares
GG00B4L0PD47
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
This notification relates to the purchase of 50,000 shares in Ms Tsang's own name.
Ms Tsang's total holding following the above purchase is 58,000 shares.
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
50,000
£11.8144
e)
Date of the transaction
16 March 2026 - 16,000 shares
18 March 2026 - 16,000 shares
19 March 2026 - 18,000 shares
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
George Bayer, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary
07876413536