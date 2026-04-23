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WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
30.12.25 | 12:56
12,258 Euro
+1,34 % +0,162
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.04.2026 13:30 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ms Katherine Tsang

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd

b)

LEI

213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Participating Preference Shares

GG00B4L0PD47

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

£11.8144

Volume(s)

50,000

This notification relates to the purchase of 50,000 shares in Ms Tsang's own name.

Ms Tsang's total holding following the above purchase is 58,000 shares.

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

50,000

£11.8144

e)

Date of the transaction

16 March 2026 - 16,000 shares

18 March 2026 - 16,000 shares

19 March 2026 - 18,000 shares

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

George Bayer, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

07876413536

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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