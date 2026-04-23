Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Corvus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Andrew C. Chan, M.D., Ph.D., to Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Andrew C. Chan, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Chan recently served as Senior Vice President, Research Biology during a distinguished 25 year career at Genentech. In this role, he led biological research across all therapeutic areas, contributing to the development of several FDA-approved medicines for oncology, neurology and immunology.

"The addition of Dr. Chan elevates the scientific perspective of our Board as we continue to identify and advance opportunities for ITK inhibition and immune modulation across immune and inflammatory diseases and cancer," said Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Corvus. "Dr. Chan has deep expertise in immunology exemplified by a remarkable record of achievement across academia and industry, including having led major discoveries in T cell signaling and their related applications to the treatment of immune diseases and cancer. We welcome Dr. Chan to the Corvus Board of Directors and look forward to his contributions as we continue developing soquelitinib and our ITK inhibition platform."

"Based on the scientific and clinical data produced to date, I believe that ITK inhibition with soquelitinib represents an important new mechanism to modulate or reset the immune system, providing potential to treat a wide range of diseases across many areas of medicine," commented Dr. Chan. "I am eager to bring my experience in research and drug development to Corvus as we advance ITK inhibitors to help improve outcomes for patients."

Dr. Chan joined Genentech in 2001 and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Research Biology from 2010-2025. Prior to this, he held roles of increasing responsibility focused on immunology and antibody engineering. Dr. Chan currently serves as an Associate Adjunct Professor of Medicine in the Division of Rheumatology at University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), a position he has held since 2020. He joined UCSF in 2004 as an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine in the Division Rheumatology, after previously serving as an Assistant Adjunct Professor in the Division from 1992-1993. From 1994 to 2001, Dr. Chan served as Associate Professor of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine, where he was appointed as a member of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

Dr. Chan received B.A. and M.S. degrees in Chemistry from Northwestern University and M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from Washington University School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at Barnes Hospital, Washington University School of Medicine and clinical fellowship in rheumatology at UCSF. During his career, he served as an attending physician at UCSF Long-Moffitt Hospital and Barnes Hospital.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of immune diseases and cancer. The Company's lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Soquelitinib is being evaluated in a registration Phase 3 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory PTCL and in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the potential safety and efficacy of the Company's product candidates; the potential use of soquelitinib to treat a variety of hematological cancers and autoimmune diseases; the Company's leadership position; clinical strategy and the design of clinical trials, including the timeline for initiation, target or expected number of patients to be enrolled, dose levels, number of sites and other product development milestones; and the amount of cash to fund operations into the second quarter of 2028, and Dr. Chan's expected contributions to the Company's board of directors. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2026, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the Company's ability to demonstrate sufficient evidence of efficacy and safety in its clinical trials of its product candidates; the accuracy of the Company's estimates relating to its ability to initiate and/or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials and release data from such studies and clinical trials; the results of preclinical studies and interim data from clinical trials not being predictive of future results; the Company's ability to enroll sufficient numbers of patients in its clinical trials; the unpredictability of the regulatory process; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; the costs of clinical trials may exceed expectations; the Company's ability to accurately estimate the cash on hand providing funding into the second quarter of 2028 and the Company's ability to raise additional capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and the timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company's results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 are not necessarily indicative of its operating results for any future periods.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Leiv Lea

Chief Financial Officer

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

+1-650-900-4522

llea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julia Stern

Real Chemistry

+1-763-350-5223

jstern@realchemistry.com