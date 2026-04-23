Plato Gold Corp.: Plato Gold Reports on 2025 Year-End Results, Announces Appointment of New CFO and Corp. Secretary

Toronto, ON, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC) (OTCQB: NIOVF) (Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX) ("Plato" or the "Company") an exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Northern Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina, is pleased to report its financial results for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, as summarized below:

Year Ended Three Months Ended (Audited) (Unaudited) Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income $ - $ 1,573 $ - $ 184 Net Income (Loss) $ (387,651) $ (215,021) $ 1,100,910 $ (83,845) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ (404,319) $ (215,021) $ 1,092,934 $ (83,845) Loss per common share basic and diluted - - - - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 230,665,717 229,622,703 230,665,717 230,665,717

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Daniel Steinertas as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective May 1, 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. Mr. Steinertas has over 14 years of financial and real estate experience, including roles in investment analysis, mortgage financing, and real estate operations. Mr. Greg K.W. Wong will retire as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective April 30, 2026, after more than 21 years of service to the Company.



"I would like to sincerely thank Mr. Greg Wong for his 21 years of service for Plato Gold Corp. and its shareholders. It was always a pleasure working with Greg, and he is the ultimate professional. We wish Greg well in his retirement, and look forward to working with Daniel going forward," said Anthony Cohen, President and CEO.

For full details, please visit us at www.platogold.com

About Plato Gold Corp -

Plato Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTC Markets, and Frankfurt Exchange with projects in Timmins, Ontario, Marathon, Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The Timmins Ontario project includes the Harker property in the Harker/Holloway gold camp located east of Timmins, Ontario, with a focus on gold.

In Argentina, Plato owns a 95% interest in Winnipeg Minerals S.A. ("WMSA"), an Argentina incorporated company that holds a number of contiguous mineral rights totalling 9,672 hectares with potential for gold and silver.

The Good Hope Niobium Project consists of approximately 6,035 hectares in the Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, near Marathon, Ontario, with the primary target being niobium.

The Pic River Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Project consists of 2,352 hectares in Foxtrap Lake and Grain Township, near Marathon, Ontario. The property includes 19 claims that contiguous to the western boundary of Generation Mining's Marathon PGM project and is located on strike to Generation Mining's Sally deposit.

For additional company information, please visit www.platogold.com -

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information, please contact:

Anthony Cohen

President and CEO

Plato Gold Corp.

T: 416-968-0608

F: 416-968-3339

Info1@platogold.com

www.platogold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, concentrations of pay minerals that may offset operating costs and future plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include but are not limited to: changing costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumption based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that with further test work may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful and even it tests are successful, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the availability of labour, equipment and markets for the products produced; and conditions changing such that the minerals on our property cannot be economically mined, or that the required permits cannot be obtained. Although management of Plato has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.