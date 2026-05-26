Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hebt diese Aktie bald ab? Größtes Wolfram-Portfolio der USA vor der Neubewertung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M2QX | ISIN: CA72766E1025 | Ticker-Symbol: 4Y7
Frankfurt
26.05.26 | 08:03
0,012 Euro
+33,33 % +0,003
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLATO GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLATO GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 13:36 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Plato Gold Corp.: Plato Gold Reports on First Quarter 2026 Results, Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Toronto, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC) (OTCQB: NIOVF) (Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX) ("Plato" or the "Company"), an exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Northern Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina, is pleased to report its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, as summarized below:

Three Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31, March 31,
2026 2025
Income $ - $ -
Net Income (Loss) $ 1,295,155 $ (29,969)
Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 1,299,628 $ (29,969)
Income (Loss) per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ -
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 230,665,717 230,665,717

The Company also announces that, following its Board of Directors meeting held on May 25, 2026, it has adopted semi-annual financial reporting in accordance with Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers, issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "Blanket Order").

In reliance on the Blanket Order, the Company intends to transition to semi-annual reporting in 2026. Following the filing of its March 31, 2026 interim financial statements and related MD&A, the Company's next interim financial disclosure will be for the six months ending June 30, 2026, and the Company does not intend to file interim financial statements and related MD&A for the nine-month interim period ending September 30, 2026.

This news release is being filed pursuant to CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

For full details, please visit the Company's website at www.platogold.com or the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Plato Gold Corp-

Plato Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTC Markets, and Frankfurt Exchange with projects in Marathon, Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina, and a remaining mineral property interest in Timmins, Ontario.

The Company's remaining Timmins, Ontario mineral property interest includes the Harker property in the Harker/Holloway gold camp located east of Timmins, Ontario, with a focus on gold.

In Argentina, Plato owns a 95% interest in Winnipeg Minerals S.A. ("WMSA"), an Argentina incorporated company that holds a number of contiguous mineral rights totalling 9,672 hectares with potential for gold and silver.

The Good Hope Niobium Project consists of approximately 6,035 hectares in the Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, near Marathon, Ontario, with the primary target being niobium.

The Pic River Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Project consists of 2,352 hectares in Foxtrap Lake and Grain Township, near Marathon, Ontario. The property includes 19 claims that are contiguous to the western boundary of Generation Mining's Marathon PGM project and is located on strike to Generation Mining's Sally deposit.

For additional company information, please visit www.platogold.com-

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information, please contact:

Anthony Cohen
President and CEO
Plato Gold Corp.
T: 416-968-0608
F: 416-968-3339
Info1@platogold.com
www.platogold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, concentrations of pay minerals that may offset operating costs and future plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include but are not limited to: changing costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumption based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that with further test work may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful and even it tests are successful, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the availability of labour, equipment and markets for the products produced; and conditions changing such that the minerals on our property cannot be economically mined, or that the required permits cannot be obtained. Although management of Plato has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.