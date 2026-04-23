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WKN: 916686 | ISIN: US7838591011 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.04.26 | 22:00
43,410 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
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Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
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S&T BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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S&T BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.04.2026 13:30 Uhr
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S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

INDIANA, Pa., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $35.1 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $34.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $33.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share was $0.94 for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.05, or 5.6%, compared to $0.89 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and an increase of $0.07, or 8.0%, compared to $0.87 for the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter of 2026 Highlights:

  • Strong return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.44%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.77% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 13.22% compared to ROA of 1.37%, ROE of 9.13% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 12.30% for the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) was 1.87% compared to 1.95% for the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) remains strong at 3.92% compared to 3.99% in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Total deposits increased $226.4 million, or 11.5% annualized, with customer deposit growth of $306.5 million, or 16.0% annualized, offset by lower brokered deposits of $80.1 million compared to December 31, 2025.
  • Total portfolio loans decreased $112.6 million compared to December 31, 2025.
  • Net charge-offs were $1.7 million, or 0.09% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $11.0 million, or 0.54% of average loans, in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Nonperforming assets (NPAs) decreased $5.7 million to $49.9 million, or 0.63% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO), compared to $55.6 million, or 0.69%, at December 31, 2025.
  • Share repurchases of 1,146,100 common shares for $49.6 million.

"The first quarter delivered strong earnings performance, solid return metrics and robust deposit growth, underscoring the team's commitment to our strategic priorities," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Grounded in our people-forward approach to banking, we remain focused on deepening relationships and delivering meaningful value to our customers, communities and shareholders."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $88.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $91.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decline in net interest income related to two less days in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 and an interest recovery on a previously charged-off loan that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2025. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) declined 7 basis points to 3.92% compared to 3.99% in the prior quarter. Excluding a 4 basis point benefit from the interest recovery in the prior quarter, NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was relatively stable. Average interest-earning assets increased $57.0 million to $9.2 billion in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $9.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased 14 basis points to 5.60% compared to 5.74% in the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to a decline in interest rates on loans. Total interest-bearing liability costs decreased 12 basis points to 2.54% compared to 2.66% in the fourth quarter of 2025 mainly due to lower deposit costs and a reduction in higher-cost brokered deposits and borrowings. Average borrowings decreased $45.1 million to $174.5 million and average brokered deposits decreased $22.1 million to $170.1 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $219.6 million and $192.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, was $93.3 million, or 1.17% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2026 compared to $93.2 million, or 1.15%, at December 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease in the provision for credit losses was primarily related to a decrease in net loan charge-offs. Net loan charge-offs were $1.7 million, or 0.09% of average loans, compared to $11.0 million, or 0.54% of average loans, in the fourth quarter of 2025. NPAs decreased $5.7 million to $49.9 million, or 0.63% of total loans plus OREO, compared to $55.6 million, or 0.69%, at December 31, 2025. Total NPAs remain at a manageable level.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $0.7 million to $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $14.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Customer activity was seasonally slower in the first quarter of 2026 resulting in lower debit and credit card fees compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. Noninterest expense decreased $0.5 million to $56.7 million compared to $57.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease primarily related to a $1.3 million decrease in salaries and benefits related to lower salaries and medical costs compared to the prior quarter.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.9 billion at both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025. Cash and due from banks increased $175.6 million related to a significant increase in deposits and a decline in loans compared to December 31, 2025. Total portfolio loans decreased $112.6 million compared to December 31, 2025. The decline in loans related to lower fundings, reduced utilization rates and higher commercial real estate payoffs. The commercial loan portfolio decreased $79.0 million with declines in commercial real estate of $94.7 million and commercial and industrial of $8.3 million, offset by an increase in commercial construction of $23.9 million compared to December 31, 2025. The consumer loan portfolio decreased $33.6 million primarily due to declines in residential mortgage of $20.6 million, consumer construction of $8.9 million and installment and other consumer of $7.3 million, offset by an increase in home equity of $3.3 million compared to December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased $226.4 million, or 11.5% annualized, with customer deposit growth of $306.5 million, or 16.0% annualized, offset by lower brokered deposits of $80.1 million compared to December 31, 2025. Customer deposit growth reflected increases in core relationships but also included both temporary commercial customer funds and seasonal inflows related to consumer tax refunds. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $112.8 million, money market increased $67.8 million, savings increased $21.1 million and certificates of deposit increased $30.7 million, offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand of $6.0 million compared to December 31, 2025. The increase in money market of $67.8 million is net of a decline in brokered money market of $80.1 million compared to December 31, 2025. Total borrowings decreased $115.0 million to $150.3 million compared to $265.3 million at December 31, 2025 primarily related to deposit growth.

Capital

During the first quarter of 2026, 1,146,100 shares were repurchased at an average price of $43.30 per share for $49.6 million. Total share repurchases for both the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026 were 2,094,370 shares at an average price of $40.99 per share totaling $85.8 million. The remaining capacity under the existing share repurchase program was $50.4 million at March 31, 2026.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Conference Call

S&T will host its first quarter 2026 earnings conference call live via webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 23, 2026. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at stbancorp.com for 12 months.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cybersecurity concerns; rapid technological developments and changes, including the use of artificial intelligence and digital assets; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our brand risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and other employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; ESG practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force and racial and social justice issues; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses and geopolitical tensions and conflicts between nations.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholder's equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio on an FTE basis, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


2026


2025


2025



First


Fourth


First


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees

$115,294


$120,356


$114,340


Investment Securities:







Taxable

10,760


10,426


10,073


Tax-exempt

34


34


157


Dividends

245


297


278


Total Interest and Dividend Income

126,333


131,113


124,848









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits

35,686


37,296


38,354


Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other

2,211


2,857


3,171


Total Interest Expense

37,897


40,153


41,525









NET INTEREST INCOME

88,436


90,960


83,323


Provision for credit losses

1,327


5,696


(3,040)


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

87,109


85,264


86,363









NONINTEREST INCOME







Loss on sale of securities

-


-


(2,295)


Debit and credit card

4,283


4,805


4,188


Service charges on deposit accounts

4,196


4,206


3,962


Investment services and trust

3,369


3,203


3,084


Other

1,794


2,117


1,490


Total Noninterest Income

13,642


14,331


10,429









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits

31,356


32,707


29,853


Data processing and information technology

5,158


5,079


4,930


Occupancy

4,592


3,855


4,302


Furniture, equipment and software

3,492


3,453


3,483


Other taxes

2,063


1,931


1,494


Marketing

1,467


1,546


1,615


Professional services and legal

1,245


1,228


1,286


FDIC insurance

1,073


1,062


1,040


Other noninterest expense

6,261


6,315


7,088


Total Noninterest Expense

56,707


57,176


55,091


Income Before Taxes

44,044


42,419


41,701


Income tax expense

8,972


8,452


8,300


Net Income

$35,072


$33,967


$33,401









Per Share Data







Shares outstanding at end of period

36,259,649


37,402,705


38,261,299


Average shares outstanding - diluted

37,177,888


38,136,813


38,599,656


Diluted earnings per share

$0.94


$0.89


$0.87


Dividends declared per share

$0.36


$0.36


$0.34


Dividend yield (annualized)

3.44 %


3.66 %


3.67 %


Dividends paid to net income

38.09 %


40.14 %


38.97 %


Book value

$39.46


$39.14


$37.06


Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(1)

$29.11


$29.11


$27.24


Market value

$41.83


$39.35


$37.05









Profitability Ratios (Annualized)







Return on average assets

1.44 %


1.37 %


1.41 %


Return on average shareholders' equity

9.77 %


9.13 %


9.67 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)

13.22 %


12.30 %


13.29 %


Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(3)

1.87 %


1.95 %


1.73 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(4)

55.23 %


53.99 %


56.99 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


2026


2025


2025



First


Fourth


First


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


ASSETS







Cash and due from banks

$339,059


$163,436


$211,836


Securities available for sale, at fair value

1,009,518


987,659


1,011,111


Loans held for sale

694


1,010


-


Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

3,532,106


3,626,784


3,462,246


Commercial and industrial

1,511,082


1,519,336


1,520,475


Commercial construction

404,012


380,091


380,129


Total Commercial Loans

5,447,200


5,526,211


5,362,850


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

1,689,731


1,710,351


1,670,750


Home equity

711,235


707,966


660,594


Installment and other consumer

83,951


91,280


98,165


Consumer construction

27,265


36,149


43,990


Total Consumer Loans

2,512,182


2,545,746


2,473,499


Total Portfolio Loans

7,959,382


8,071,957


7,836,349


Allowance for credit losses

(93,271)


(93,178)


(99,010)


Total Portfolio Loans, Net

7,866,111


7,978,779


7,737,339


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

11,724


16,030


13,445


Goodwill

373,424


373,424


373,424


Other Intangible assets, net

2,069


2,251


2,813


Other assets

341,404


348,391


368,308


Total Assets

$9,944,003


$9,870,980


$9,718,276









LIABILITIES







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$2,273,411


$2,160,645


$2,164,491


Interest-bearing demand

784,326


790,278


809,722


Money market

2,264,777


2,196,998


2,210,081


Savings

883,213


862,118


886,007


Certificates of deposit

1,979,492


1,948,792


1,822,632


Total Deposits

8,185,219


7,958,831


7,892,933









Borrowings:







Short-term borrowings

50,000


165,000


95,000


Long-term borrowings

50,794


50,815


50,876


Junior subordinated debt securities

49,493


49,478


49,433


Total Borrowings

150,287


265,293


195,309


Other liabilities

177,816


182,979


212,000


Total Liabilities

8,513,322


8,407,103


8,300,242









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Total Shareholders' Equity

1,430,681


1,463,877


1,418,034


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,944,003


$9,870,980


$9,718,276









Capitalization Ratios







Shareholders' equity / assets

14.39 %


14.83 %


14.59 %


Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)(5)

11.03 %


11.46 %


11.16 %


Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.82 %


12.18 %


12.09 %


Common equity tier 1 capital

14.18 %


14.32 %


14.67 %


Risk-based capital - tier 1

14.49 %


14.62 %


14.99 %


Risk-based capital - total

16.06 %


16.19 %


16.57 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


2026


2025


2025



First


Fourth


First


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (QTD Averages)







ASSETS







Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$153,396

3.70 %

$112,524

3.98 %

$128,739

4.46 %

Securities, at fair value

997,037

3.78 %

985,200

3.80 %

990,414

3.59 %

Loans held for sale

1,002

6.57 %

890

6.44 %

0

0.00 %

Commercial real estate

3,579,903

5.80 %

3,625,455

5.87 %

3,395,599

5.82 %

Commercial and industrial

1,513,557

6.25 %

1,491,942

6.54 %

1,535,235

6.69 %

Commercial construction

387,412

6.42 %

348,987

7.34 %

374,881

6.95 %

Total Commercial Loans

5,480,872

5.97 %

5,466,384

6.15 %

5,305,715

6.15 %

Residential mortgage

1,701,695

5.37 %

1,701,279

5.33 %

1,660,177

5.21 %

Home equity

707,856

5.90 %

700,194

6.22 %

653,113

6.30 %

Installment and other consumer

87,693

7.39 %

92,748

7.73 %

99,402

7.97 %

Consumer construction

30,124

6.69 %

40,868

6.75 %

45,157

6.86 %

Total Consumer Loans

2,527,368

5.61 %

2,535,089

5.69 %

2,457,849

5.64 %

Total Portfolio Loans

8,008,240

5.86 %

8,001,473

6.00 %

7,763,564

5.99 %

Total Loans

8,009,242

5.86 %

8,002,363

6.00 %

7,763,564

5.99 %

Total other earning assets

12,806

7.07 %

15,366

7.40 %

16,768

6.74 %

Total Interest-earning Assets

9,172,481

5.60 %

9,115,453

5.74 %

8,899,485

5.70 %

Noninterest-earning assets

692,974


694,161


727,176


Total Assets

$9,865,455


$9,809,614


$9,626,661









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing demand

$778,502

0.93 %

$770,233

0.94 %

$779,309

1.00 %

Money market

2,245,922

2.60 %

2,202,015

2.75 %

2,088,346

2.97 %

Savings

873,304

0.65 %

859,344

0.68 %

884,636

0.66 %

Certificates of deposit

1,965,807

3.73 %

1,925,474

3.86 %

1,860,840

4.29 %

Total Interest-bearing Deposits

5,863,535

2.47 %

5,757,066

2.57 %

5,613,131

2.77 %

Short-term borrowings

74,162

3.99 %

119,293

4.32 %

117,722

4.63 %

Long-term borrowings

50,805

3.80 %

50,826

3.80 %

50,886

3.80 %

Junior subordinated debt securities

49,485

6.53 %

49,469

6.79 %

49,423

7.17 %

Total Borrowings

174,452

4.66 %

219,588

4.75 %

218,031

5.01 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities

22,862

3.69 %

22,736

3.95 %

43,926

4.40 %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

6,060,849

2.54 %

5,999,390

2.66 %

5,875,088

2.87 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,348,924


2,334,350


2,350,574


Shareholders' equity

1,455,682


1,475,874


1,400,999


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,865,455


$9,809,614


$9,626,661









Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)(6)


3.92 %


3.99 %


3.81 %








S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


2026


2025


2025




First


Fourth


First



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Nonaccrual Loans








Commercial loans:


% Loans


% Loans


% Loans


Commercial real estate

$17,764

0.50 %

$17,373

0.48 %

$3,441

0.10 %


Commercial and industrial

18,607

1.23 %

25,575

1.68 %

6,749

0.44 %


Commercial construction

869

0.22 %

869

0.23 %

1,006

0.26 %


Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans

37,240

0.68 %

43,817

0.79 %

11,196

0.21 %


Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage

8,950

0.53 %

8,098

0.47 %

6,957

0.42 %


Home equity

3,618

0.51 %

3,485

0.49 %

3,968

0.60 %


Installment and other consumer

141

0.17 %

158

0.17 %

218

0.22 %


Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans

12,709

0.51 %

11,741

0.46 %

11,143

0.45 %


Total Nonaccrual Loans

$49,949

0.63 %

$55,558

0.69 %

$22,339

0.29 %




S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


2026


2025


2025



First


Fourth


First


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Charge-offs

$1,935


$12,482


$884


Recoveries

(248)


(1,529)


(911)


Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$1,687


$10,953


($27)









Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

$492


$7,510


($146)


Commercial and industrial

175


3,133


154


Commercial construction

-


-


30


Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs

667


10,643


38


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

27


46


13


Home equity

236


(101)


19


Installment and other consumer

757


365


(97)


Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

1,020


310


(65)


Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$1,687


$10,953


($27)









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


2026


2025


2025



First


Fourth


First


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Asset Quality Data







Nonaccrual loans

$49,949


$55,558


$22,339


OREO

-


57


29


Total nonperforming assets

49,949


55,615


22,368


Nonaccrual loans / total loans

0.63 %


0.69 %


0.29 %


Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO

0.63 %


0.69 %


0.29 %


Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.17 %


1.15 %


1.26 %


Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans

187 %


168 %


443 %


Net loan charge-offs

$1,687


$10,953


($27)


Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans

0.09 %


0.54 %


0.00 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:


2026


2025


2025



First


Fourth


First


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,430,681


$1,463,877


$1,418,034


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(375,059)


(375,202)


(375,646)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$1,055,622


$1,088,675


$1,042,388


Common shares outstanding

36,259,649


37,402,705


38,261,299


Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$29.11


$29.11


$27.24


Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.








(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income (annualized)

$142,236


$134,760


$135,460


Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

583


624


772


Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$142,819


$135,384


$136,232









Average total shareholders' equity

$1,455,682


$1,475,874


$1,400,999


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(375,136)


(375,279)


(375,741)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$1,080,546


$1,100,595


$1,025,258


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

13.22 %


12.30 %


13.29 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a preferred industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure
financial performance.








(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Income before taxes

$44,044


$42,419


$41,701


Plus: net loss on sale of securities

-


-


2,295


Plus: Provision for credit losses

1,327


5,696


(3,040)


Total

$45,371


$48,115


$40,956


Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$184,005


$190,891


$166,099


Average assets

$9,865,455


$9,809,614


$9,626,661


Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

1.87 %


1.95 %


1.73 %


Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa
exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help management, as well as investors and analysts, evaluate our ability to fund credit losses
or build capital.








(4) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense

$56,707


$57,176


$55,091









Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$88,436


$90,960


$83,323


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

590


605


617


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

89,026


91,565


83,940


Noninterest income

13,642


14,331


10,429


Plus: net loss on sale of securities

-


-


2,295


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$102,668


$105,896


$96,664


Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)

55.23 %


53.99 %


56.99 %


The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on
sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources
and is consistent with industry practice.


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:


2026


2025


2025



First


Fourth


First


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


(5) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,430,681


$1,463,877


$1,418,034


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(375,059)


(375,202)


(375,646)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$1,055,622


$1,088,675


$1,042,388









Total assets

$9,944,003


$9,870,980


$9,718,276


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(375,059)


(375,202)


(375,646)


Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$9,568,944


$9,495,778


$9,342,630


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

11.03 %


11.46 %


11.16 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.








(6) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Interest income and dividend income

$126,333


$131,113


$124,848


Less: interest expense

(37,897)


(40,153)


(41,525)


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

88,436


90,960


83,323


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

590


605


617


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$89,026


$91,565


$83,940


Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$361,050


$363,274


$340,423


Average interest-earning assets

$9,172,481


$9,115,453


$8,899,485


Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.92 %


3.99 %


3.81 %


The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP)
adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory
tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between
taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.








SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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