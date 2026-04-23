S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

INDIANA, Pa., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $35.1 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $34.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $33.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share was $0.94 for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.05, or 5.6%, compared to $0.89 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and an increase of $0.07, or 8.0%, compared to $0.87 for the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter of 2026 Highlights:

Strong return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.44%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.77% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 13.22% compared to ROA of 1.37%, ROE of 9.13% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 12.30% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) was 1.87% compared to 1.95% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) remains strong at 3.92% compared to 3.99% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Total deposits increased $226.4 million, or 11.5% annualized, with customer deposit growth of $306.5 million, or 16.0% annualized, offset by lower brokered deposits of $80.1 million compared to December 31, 2025.

Total portfolio loans decreased $112.6 million compared to December 31, 2025.

Net charge-offs were $1.7 million, or 0.09% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $11.0 million, or 0.54% of average loans, in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Nonperforming assets (NPAs) decreased $5.7 million to $49.9 million, or 0.63% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO), compared to $55.6 million, or 0.69%, at December 31, 2025.

Share repurchases of 1,146,100 common shares for $49.6 million.

"The first quarter delivered strong earnings performance, solid return metrics and robust deposit growth, underscoring the team's commitment to our strategic priorities," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Grounded in our people-forward approach to banking, we remain focused on deepening relationships and delivering meaningful value to our customers, communities and shareholders."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $88.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $91.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decline in net interest income related to two less days in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 and an interest recovery on a previously charged-off loan that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2025. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) declined 7 basis points to 3.92% compared to 3.99% in the prior quarter. Excluding a 4 basis point benefit from the interest recovery in the prior quarter, NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was relatively stable. Average interest-earning assets increased $57.0 million to $9.2 billion in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $9.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased 14 basis points to 5.60% compared to 5.74% in the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to a decline in interest rates on loans. Total interest-bearing liability costs decreased 12 basis points to 2.54% compared to 2.66% in the fourth quarter of 2025 mainly due to lower deposit costs and a reduction in higher-cost brokered deposits and borrowings. Average borrowings decreased $45.1 million to $174.5 million and average brokered deposits decreased $22.1 million to $170.1 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $219.6 million and $192.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, was $93.3 million, or 1.17% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2026 compared to $93.2 million, or 1.15%, at December 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease in the provision for credit losses was primarily related to a decrease in net loan charge-offs. Net loan charge-offs were $1.7 million, or 0.09% of average loans, compared to $11.0 million, or 0.54% of average loans, in the fourth quarter of 2025. NPAs decreased $5.7 million to $49.9 million, or 0.63% of total loans plus OREO, compared to $55.6 million, or 0.69%, at December 31, 2025. Total NPAs remain at a manageable level.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $0.7 million to $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $14.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Customer activity was seasonally slower in the first quarter of 2026 resulting in lower debit and credit card fees compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. Noninterest expense decreased $0.5 million to $56.7 million compared to $57.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease primarily related to a $1.3 million decrease in salaries and benefits related to lower salaries and medical costs compared to the prior quarter.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.9 billion at both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025. Cash and due from banks increased $175.6 million related to a significant increase in deposits and a decline in loans compared to December 31, 2025. Total portfolio loans decreased $112.6 million compared to December 31, 2025. The decline in loans related to lower fundings, reduced utilization rates and higher commercial real estate payoffs. The commercial loan portfolio decreased $79.0 million with declines in commercial real estate of $94.7 million and commercial and industrial of $8.3 million, offset by an increase in commercial construction of $23.9 million compared to December 31, 2025. The consumer loan portfolio decreased $33.6 million primarily due to declines in residential mortgage of $20.6 million, consumer construction of $8.9 million and installment and other consumer of $7.3 million, offset by an increase in home equity of $3.3 million compared to December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased $226.4 million, or 11.5% annualized, with customer deposit growth of $306.5 million, or 16.0% annualized, offset by lower brokered deposits of $80.1 million compared to December 31, 2025. Customer deposit growth reflected increases in core relationships but also included both temporary commercial customer funds and seasonal inflows related to consumer tax refunds. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $112.8 million, money market increased $67.8 million, savings increased $21.1 million and certificates of deposit increased $30.7 million, offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand of $6.0 million compared to December 31, 2025. The increase in money market of $67.8 million is net of a decline in brokered money market of $80.1 million compared to December 31, 2025. Total borrowings decreased $115.0 million to $150.3 million compared to $265.3 million at December 31, 2025 primarily related to deposit growth.

Capital

During the first quarter of 2026, 1,146,100 shares were repurchased at an average price of $43.30 per share for $49.6 million. Total share repurchases for both the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026 were 2,094,370 shares at an average price of $40.99 per share totaling $85.8 million. The remaining capacity under the existing share repurchase program was $50.4 million at March 31, 2026.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Conference Call

S&T will host its first quarter 2026 earnings conference call live via webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 23, 2026. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at stbancorp.com for 12 months.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cybersecurity concerns; rapid technological developments and changes, including the use of artificial intelligence and digital assets; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our brand risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and other employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; ESG practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force and racial and social justice issues; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses and geopolitical tensions and conflicts between nations.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholder's equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio on an FTE basis, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

2026

2025

2025



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $115,294

$120,356

$114,340

Investment Securities:











Taxable 10,760

10,426

10,073

Tax-exempt 34

34

157

Dividends 245

297

278

Total Interest and Dividend Income 126,333

131,113

124,848















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 35,686

37,296

38,354

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other 2,211

2,857

3,171

Total Interest Expense 37,897

40,153

41,525















NET INTEREST INCOME 88,436

90,960

83,323

Provision for credit losses 1,327

5,696

(3,040)

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 87,109

85,264

86,363















NONINTEREST INCOME











Loss on sale of securities -

-

(2,295)

Debit and credit card 4,283

4,805

4,188

Service charges on deposit accounts 4,196

4,206

3,962

Investment services and trust 3,369

3,203

3,084

Other 1,794

2,117

1,490

Total Noninterest Income 13,642

14,331

10,429















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 31,356

32,707

29,853

Data processing and information technology 5,158

5,079

4,930

Occupancy 4,592

3,855

4,302

Furniture, equipment and software 3,492

3,453

3,483

Other taxes 2,063

1,931

1,494

Marketing 1,467

1,546

1,615

Professional services and legal 1,245

1,228

1,286

FDIC insurance 1,073

1,062

1,040

Other noninterest expense 6,261

6,315

7,088

Total Noninterest Expense 56,707

57,176

55,091

Income Before Taxes 44,044

42,419

41,701

Income tax expense 8,972

8,452

8,300

Net Income $35,072

$33,967

$33,401















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 36,259,649

37,402,705

38,261,299

Average shares outstanding - diluted 37,177,888

38,136,813

38,599,656

Diluted earnings per share $0.94

$0.89

$0.87

Dividends declared per share $0.36

$0.36

$0.34

Dividend yield (annualized) 3.44 %

3.66 %

3.67 %

Dividends paid to net income 38.09 %

40.14 %

38.97 %

Book value $39.46

$39.14

$37.06

Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(1) $29.11

$29.11

$27.24

Market value $41.83

$39.35

$37.05















Profitability Ratios (Annualized)











Return on average assets 1.44 %

1.37 %

1.41 %

Return on average shareholders' equity 9.77 %

9.13 %

9.67 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2) 13.22 %

12.30 %

13.29 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(3) 1.87 %

1.95 %

1.73 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(4) 55.23 %

53.99 %

56.99 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

2026

2025

2025



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $339,059

$163,436

$211,836

Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,009,518

987,659

1,011,111

Loans held for sale 694

1,010

-

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 3,532,106

3,626,784

3,462,246

Commercial and industrial 1,511,082

1,519,336

1,520,475

Commercial construction 404,012

380,091

380,129

Total Commercial Loans 5,447,200

5,526,211

5,362,850

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 1,689,731

1,710,351

1,670,750

Home equity 711,235

707,966

660,594

Installment and other consumer 83,951

91,280

98,165

Consumer construction 27,265

36,149

43,990

Total Consumer Loans 2,512,182

2,545,746

2,473,499

Total Portfolio Loans 7,959,382

8,071,957

7,836,349

Allowance for credit losses (93,271)

(93,178)

(99,010)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net 7,866,111

7,978,779

7,737,339

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 11,724

16,030

13,445

Goodwill 373,424

373,424

373,424

Other Intangible assets, net 2,069

2,251

2,813

Other assets 341,404

348,391

368,308

Total Assets $9,944,003

$9,870,980

$9,718,276















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $2,273,411

$2,160,645

$2,164,491

Interest-bearing demand 784,326

790,278

809,722

Money market 2,264,777

2,196,998

2,210,081

Savings 883,213

862,118

886,007

Certificates of deposit 1,979,492

1,948,792

1,822,632

Total Deposits 8,185,219

7,958,831

7,892,933















Borrowings:











Short-term borrowings 50,000

165,000

95,000

Long-term borrowings 50,794

50,815

50,876

Junior subordinated debt securities 49,493

49,478

49,433

Total Borrowings 150,287

265,293

195,309

Other liabilities 177,816

182,979

212,000

Total Liabilities 8,513,322

8,407,103

8,300,242















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 1,430,681

1,463,877

1,418,034

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,944,003

$9,870,980

$9,718,276















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 14.39 %

14.83 %

14.59 %

Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)(5) 11.03 %

11.46 %

11.16 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.82 %

12.18 %

12.09 %

Common equity tier 1 capital 14.18 %

14.32 %

14.67 %

Risk-based capital - tier 1 14.49 %

14.62 %

14.99 %

Risk-based capital - total 16.06 %

16.19 %

16.57 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

2026

2025

2025



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (QTD Averages)











ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits with banks $153,396 3.70 % $112,524 3.98 % $128,739 4.46 % Securities, at fair value 997,037 3.78 % 985,200 3.80 % 990,414 3.59 % Loans held for sale 1,002 6.57 % 890 6.44 % 0 0.00 % Commercial real estate 3,579,903 5.80 % 3,625,455 5.87 % 3,395,599 5.82 % Commercial and industrial 1,513,557 6.25 % 1,491,942 6.54 % 1,535,235 6.69 % Commercial construction 387,412 6.42 % 348,987 7.34 % 374,881 6.95 % Total Commercial Loans 5,480,872 5.97 % 5,466,384 6.15 % 5,305,715 6.15 % Residential mortgage 1,701,695 5.37 % 1,701,279 5.33 % 1,660,177 5.21 % Home equity 707,856 5.90 % 700,194 6.22 % 653,113 6.30 % Installment and other consumer 87,693 7.39 % 92,748 7.73 % 99,402 7.97 % Consumer construction 30,124 6.69 % 40,868 6.75 % 45,157 6.86 % Total Consumer Loans 2,527,368 5.61 % 2,535,089 5.69 % 2,457,849 5.64 % Total Portfolio Loans 8,008,240 5.86 % 8,001,473 6.00 % 7,763,564 5.99 % Total Loans 8,009,242 5.86 % 8,002,363 6.00 % 7,763,564 5.99 % Total other earning assets 12,806 7.07 % 15,366 7.40 % 16,768 6.74 % Total Interest-earning Assets 9,172,481 5.60 % 9,115,453 5.74 % 8,899,485 5.70 % Noninterest-earning assets 692,974

694,161

727,176

Total Assets $9,865,455

$9,809,614

$9,626,661















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing demand $778,502 0.93 % $770,233 0.94 % $779,309 1.00 % Money market 2,245,922 2.60 % 2,202,015 2.75 % 2,088,346 2.97 % Savings 873,304 0.65 % 859,344 0.68 % 884,636 0.66 % Certificates of deposit 1,965,807 3.73 % 1,925,474 3.86 % 1,860,840 4.29 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 5,863,535 2.47 % 5,757,066 2.57 % 5,613,131 2.77 % Short-term borrowings 74,162 3.99 % 119,293 4.32 % 117,722 4.63 % Long-term borrowings 50,805 3.80 % 50,826 3.80 % 50,886 3.80 % Junior subordinated debt securities 49,485 6.53 % 49,469 6.79 % 49,423 7.17 % Total Borrowings 174,452 4.66 % 219,588 4.75 % 218,031 5.01 % Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities 22,862 3.69 % 22,736 3.95 % 43,926 4.40 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 6,060,849 2.54 % 5,999,390 2.66 % 5,875,088 2.87 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,348,924

2,334,350

2,350,574

Shareholders' equity 1,455,682

1,475,874

1,400,999

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,865,455

$9,809,614

$9,626,661















Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)(6)

3.92 %

3.99 %

3.81 %















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

2026

2025

2025





First

Fourth

First



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Nonaccrual Loans













Commercial loans:

% Loans

% Loans

% Loans

Commercial real estate $17,764 0.50 % $17,373 0.48 % $3,441 0.10 %

Commercial and industrial 18,607 1.23 % 25,575 1.68 % 6,749 0.44 %

Commercial construction 869 0.22 % 869 0.23 % 1,006 0.26 %

Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans 37,240 0.68 % 43,817 0.79 % 11,196 0.21 %

Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage 8,950 0.53 % 8,098 0.47 % 6,957 0.42 %

Home equity 3,618 0.51 % 3,485 0.49 % 3,968 0.60 %

Installment and other consumer 141 0.17 % 158 0.17 % 218 0.22 %

Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans 12,709 0.51 % 11,741 0.46 % 11,143 0.45 %

Total Nonaccrual Loans $49,949 0.63 % $55,558 0.69 % $22,339 0.29 %







S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

2026

2025

2025



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs $1,935

$12,482

$884

Recoveries (248)

(1,529)

(911)

Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $1,687

$10,953

($27)















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate $492

$7,510

($146)

Commercial and industrial 175

3,133

154

Commercial construction -

-

30

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs 667

10,643

38

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 27

46

13

Home equity 236

(101)

19

Installment and other consumer 757

365

(97)

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) 1,020

310

(65)

Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $1,687

$10,953

($27)

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

2026

2025

2025



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonaccrual loans $49,949

$55,558

$22,339

OREO -

57

29

Total nonperforming assets 49,949

55,615

22,368

Nonaccrual loans / total loans 0.63 %

0.69 %

0.29 %

Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO 0.63 %

0.69 %

0.29 %

Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans 1.17 %

1.15 %

1.26 %

Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans 187 %

168 %

443 %

Net loan charge-offs $1,687

$10,953

($27)

Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans 0.09 %

0.54 %

0.00 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

2026

2025

2025



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,430,681

$1,463,877

$1,418,034

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,059)

(375,202)

(375,646)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,055,622

$1,088,675

$1,042,388

Common shares outstanding 36,259,649

37,402,705

38,261,299

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $29.11

$29.11

$27.24

Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.













(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized) $142,236

$134,760

$135,460

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax 583

624

772

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $142,819

$135,384

$136,232















Average total shareholders' equity $1,455,682

$1,475,874

$1,400,999

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,136)

(375,279)

(375,741)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $1,080,546

$1,100,595

$1,025,258

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 13.22 %

12.30 %

13.29 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a preferred industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure

financial performance.













(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes $44,044

$42,419

$41,701

Plus: net loss on sale of securities -

-

2,295

Plus: Provision for credit losses 1,327

5,696

(3,040)

Total $45,371

$48,115

$40,956

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $184,005

$190,891

$166,099

Average assets $9,865,455

$9,809,614

$9,626,661

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.87 %

1.95 %

1.73 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa

exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help management, as well as investors and analysts, evaluate our ability to fund credit losses

or build capital.













(4) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense $56,707

$57,176

$55,091















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $88,436

$90,960

$83,323

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 590

605

617

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 89,026

91,565

83,940

Noninterest income 13,642

14,331

10,429

Plus: net loss on sale of securities -

-

2,295

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $102,668

$105,896

$96,664

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 55.23 %

53.99 %

56.99 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on

sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources

and is consistent with industry practice.



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

2026

2025

2025



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(5) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,430,681

$1,463,877

$1,418,034

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,059)

(375,202)

(375,646)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,055,622

$1,088,675

$1,042,388















Total assets $9,944,003

$9,870,980

$9,718,276

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,059)

(375,202)

(375,646)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $9,568,944

$9,495,778

$9,342,630

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 11.03 %

11.46 %

11.16 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.













(6) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income $126,333

$131,113

$124,848

Less: interest expense (37,897)

(40,153)

(41,525)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 88,436

90,960

83,323

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 590

605

617

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $89,026

$91,565

$83,940

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $361,050

$363,274

$340,423

Average interest-earning assets $9,172,481

$9,115,453

$8,899,485

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.92 %

3.99 %

3.81 %

The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP)

adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory

tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between

taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.















SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.