

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $270 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $517 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $534 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $3.976 billion from $3.635 billion last year.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $270 Mln. vs. $517 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $3.976 Bln vs. $3.635 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 25.9 B To $ 26.4 B



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