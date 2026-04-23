

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's promise to bring manufacturing back to the United States is delivering the largest re-shoring wave in American history as companies invest trillions to build and expand at home, the White House says.



In a press release published on Wednesday, it said after years of career politicians selling out American workers for cheap foreign labor, the American manufacturing comeback is gaining speed in every part of the country.



For the third month in a row, the manufacturing sector is growing as key indicators show broad strength.



The Institute for Supply Management's key manufacturing index - which tracks factory activity across the country - registered the sector's third straight month of expansion for its highest reading since 2022.



The New Orders Index expanded for the third consecutive month as both domestic and global buyers turn to American-made goods.



The Production Index expanded for the fifth consecutive month, and is accelerating as factories run at a pace not seen since before the Biden-era slowdown, according to the White House.



The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Index surged in April, smashing expectations.



The manufacturing sector capped off the first quarter of 2026 with the first positive manufacturing job growth in three years.



The broader U.S. economy has now expanded for 17 consecutive months, marking a streak of sustained growth.



The White House provided specific data about major companies' recent announcements commiting investments in the U.S.



U.S. Steel is restarting its Gary Tin Mill in Indiana, creating 225 American jobs. The mill was shuttered in 2022 after cheap foreign imports flooded the market.



Apple is committing $600 billion over four years to U.S. manufacturing - its largest-ever investment. The investment will create 20,000 new jobs and expand partnerships with a broad range of domestic suppliers.



Nvidia is pledging $500 billion to produce AI chips and infrastructure entirely in the U.S. - the first time such technology will be produced entirely on American soil. Production of Nvidia's next-generation chips is already underway in Arizona.



Johnson & Johnson is investing $55 billion in new U.S. manufacturing and development.



The White House noted that some foreign companies are dramatically expanding their U.S. footprints as they reshore critical drug manufacturing to the United States and reinforce U.S. domestic supply chains for life-saving medicines.



AstraZeneca is investing $50 billion, Bristol Myers Squibb is spending $40 billion, and GSK is funding $30 billion in American manufacturing.



GlobalFoundries is investing $16 billion to reshore advanced semiconductor manufacturing. 'Chips that power everything from cars to fighter jets will be made in America, reducing our dangerous dependence on foreign adversaries,' the White House said.



Stellantis is committing $13 billion investment to American manufacturing. The company's largest-ever single investment will expand its domestic production by 50 percent as it reopens plants and adds new production at facilities nationwide.



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