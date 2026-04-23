

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $2.182 billion, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $833 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.275 billion or $1.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $6.701 billion from $6.247 billion last year.



NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.182 Bln. vs. $833 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $6.701 Bln vs. $6.247 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.92 To $ 4.02



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News