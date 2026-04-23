Marwynn Holdings, Inc.: MWYN Announces Formation of New Subsidiary, NexaCore Technologies, to Expand AI Computing and Infrastructure Services

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWYN) ("Marwynn" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its new wholly-owned subsidiary, NexaCore Technologies, Inc. ("NexaCore"). NexaCore is tasked with the development of specialized AI computing infrastructure and technical support services, representing a strategic expansion of Marwynn's technology portfolio into high-growth digital infrastructure markets.

The formation of NexaCore is intended to address the increasing demand for high-performance computing (HPC) environments capable of sustaining modern artificial intelligence workloads. As advanced GPUs require specialized power and thermal management, NexaCore plans to focus on providing scalable, high-efficiency solutions for the next generation of digital infrastructure.

Strategic Focus of NexaCore NexaCore intends to build a portfolio of AI-enabled infrastructure and services, subject to the availability of capital and equipment, including:

AI Computing Infrastructure: The planned sourcing and development of high-density data center environments, with an emphasis on liquid-cooling systems designed for large-scale model training.

Technical Services: Managed cloud services and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions tailored for AI-driven enterprise clients.

Proprietary Design: Utilization of specialized layouts to optimize efficiency and thermal performance for massive GPU clusters.

"The launch of NexaCore is a measured step toward diversifying our technology service offerings," said Ms. Yin Yan, CEO of Marwynn Holdings, Inc. "While we recognize the competitive nature of the AI infrastructure market, we believe NexaCore's focus on high-efficiency cooling and specialized support services addresses a clear and growing need in the enterprise sector."

About Marwynn Holdings, Inc.

Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWYN) is a diversified holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company seeks to invest in and operate businesses that leverage advanced technologies to drive operational efficiency and market growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate future acquisitions; the risk that the proposed mission and AI-focused business infrastructure of NexaCore may not be realized as planned; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment applicable to AI technologies, data governance, or digital infrastructure; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company's profitability; litigations; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; and the possibility that the Company's new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company's future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on August 8, 2025, and as revised or updated in subsequent filings, including current reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include the Company's inability to predict or control bankruptcy proceedings and the uncertainties surrounding the ability to generate cash proceeds through the sale or other monetization of the Company's assets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.

Judy Lin or Laurie Berman

310-279-5980

info@marwynnholdings.com

SOURCE: Marwynn Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/mwyn-announces-formation-of-new-subsidiary-nexacore-technologies-to-ex-1160188