Marwynn Holdings, Inc.: Marwynn Holdings Announces Strategic Expansion into Battery Recycling Infrastructure with Plans for EcoLoopX Black Mass Production Facility

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:MWYN) today announced a major evolution of its EcoLoopX platform with plans to develop its first physical processing facility dedicated to the production of "Black Mass" - a critical intermediate material in the lithium-ion battery recycling value chain.

The planned facility marks a strategic transition for EcoLoopX Corporation, a subsidiary of MWYN, from an asset-light logistics platform to an operational participant in the battery materials sector. By processing end-of-life (EoL) batteries and manufacturing scrap into black mass, MWYN expects to recover and concentrate high-value minerals including lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese.

Strengthening the Circular Economy

The global surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption and portable electronics has created a massive supply-chain bottleneck for battery-grade minerals. EcoLoopX's move into black mass production is designed to help address this challenge as one part of a broader industry effort by:

Capturing Higher Value: Moving upstream from simple e-waste collection to the high-margin production of battery-ready feedstock.

Proprietary Mechanical Processing: Utilizing shredding and separation technology to produce high-purity black mass for downstream hydrometallurgical refiners.

Closed-Loop Integration: Feeding the recovered materials back into the technology supply chain, potentially supporting the hardware requirements of MWYN's AI-focused subsidiary, NexaCore Technologies.

Leadership Commentary

"This is the natural next step for our circular economy strategy," said Yin Yan, CEO of Marwynn Holdings. "While logistics and trading gave us the foothold, building our own processing capacity allows us to capture a significantly larger portion of the battery lifecycle value. Our black mass facility will serve as a bridge between the waste of today and the high-tech batteries of tomorrow."

Operational Roadmap

MWYN is currently evaluating several strategic locations for the facility, prioritizing regions with high densities of electronic scrap and favorable regulatory environments for green-tech manufacturing. The company expects to finalize site selection and initiate the permitting process by the third quarter of 2026.

About EcoLoopX

EcoLoopX, a subsidiary of Marwynn Holdings, is a circular-economy platform dedicated to the management and processing of electronic waste and recyclable materials. Through its reverse supply-chain network, EcoLoopX expects to connect the disposal of technology with the recovery of critical secondary raw materials.

About Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (MWYN)

Marwynn Holdings (Nasdaq: MWYN) is a diversified technology and infrastructure leader. The company is committed to driving global progress through its twin pillars of AI-native computing (NexaCore) and sustainable resource recovery (EcoLoopX).

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate future acquisitions; the risk that the proposed production of "black mass" may not be realized as planned; Company's ability to integrate its resources between EcoloopX and NexaCore; changes in the battery-materials, recycling, or broader technology industry; increasing competition in the "black mass" market; the Company's ability to satisfy environmental, safety, and other compliance requirements; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment applicable to batteries related business; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company's profitability; litigations; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; and the possibility that the Company's new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company's future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on August 8, 2025, and as revised or updated in subsequent filings, including current reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include the Company's inability to predict or control bankruptcy proceedings and the uncertainties surrounding the ability to generate cash proceeds through the sale or other monetization of the Company's assets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.

Judy Lin or Laurie Berman

310-279-5980

info@marwynnholdings.com

SOURCE: Marwynn Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/marwynn-holdings-announces-strategic-expansion-into-battery-recycling-1163064