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WKN: 549060 | ISIN: DE0005490601 | Ticker-Symbol: LEOW
Düsseldorf
23.04.26 | 09:36
22,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
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LEO INTERNATIONAL PRECISION HEALTH AG Chart 1 Jahr
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LEO INTERNATIONAL PRECISION HEALTH AG 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 14:10 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Leo International Precision Health AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Leo International Precision Health AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23. Apr 2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leo International Precision Health AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report type: Consolidated financial statement

Date of disclosure: 30.04.2026

  • Language: English
    Address: https://www.liphag.com/financial-reports

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Leo International Precision Health AG
Am Klopferspitz 19
82152 Planegg / Martinsried
Germany
Internet https://www.liphag.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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