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WKN: A2P8AW | ISIN: US9713781048 | Ticker-Symbol: WS11
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 18:50
18,400 Euro
-1,08 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLSCOT HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WILLSCOT HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,40018,60015:05
18,40018,60014:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 14:10 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WillScot to Announce First Quarter 2026 Results on May 7, 2026

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation ("WillScot" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary flexible space solutions, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on May 7, 2026, after market close.

The Company's management team will host a conference call and webcast on May 7, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the Company's results.

To access the live call by phone, use the following link by clicking here to obtain registration details.

You will be provided with dial-in details after registering. To avoid delays, we recommend that participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be accessible via the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website www.investors.willscot.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 12 months following the call.

About WillScot

WillScot (Nasdaq: WSC) is a leading provider of innovative turnkey space solutions in North America, helping customers keep projects moving and operations running. The company partners with critical industries including construction, manufacturing, healthcare, government, energy and education to deliver the right solutions coupled with a high level of customer service. WillScot's comprehensive portfolio of products - including modular complexes, dry and cold storage containers, blast-resistant buildings, clearspan industrial structures, fencing, and add-on furnishings and equipment - is customizable and flexible to support any project need. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., WillScot operates from a network of approximately 250 branch locations the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:
Charlie Wohlhuter
Investors@willscot.com

Media inquiries:
Juliana Welling
Media@willscot.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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