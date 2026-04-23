

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The euro fell to nearly a 4-week low of 0.8654 against the pound and nearly a 2-week low of 1.1679 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 0.8679 and 1.1714, respectively.



Against the yen, the euro slipped to a 3-day low of 186.52 from an early high of 186.97.



The euro slid to 0.9172 against the Swiss franc, from an early 3-day high of 0.9193.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the pound, 1.15 against the greenback, 184.00 against the yen and 0.89 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News