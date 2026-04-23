

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific (UNP) reported first quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.87 per share. Results include merger costs of $36 million, or $0.06 per share. This is compared to net income of $1.6 billion or $2.70 per share, last year. Adjusted first quarter net income was $1.7 billion, or $2.93 per share compared to net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.70 per share.



First quarter operating revenue was $6.2 billion, up 3% driven by core pricing gains, fuel surcharge revenue, and business mix partially offset by 1% fewer carloads and lower other revenue. Freight revenue increased 4% and freight revenue excluding fuel surcharge grew 3%.



The company affirmed its 2026 outlook.



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