Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces 2026 First Quarter Earnings And Quarterly Dividend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $5.3 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The increase in 2026 year-to-date net income as compared to the prior year was primarily due to the cost of funds reduction of 19 basis points and reduced non-interest expense.

Dividend Declaration

On April 22, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock payable on May 29, 2026, to the holders of record at the close of business on May 13, 2026. The quarterly cash dividend implies an annualized dividend yield to shareholders of approximately 3.50% based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on April 21, 2026.

President and Chief Executive Officer's comments: "Our strong performance in the first quarter of 2026 resulted in a 17.2% increase in net income over the first quarter of 2025. We continue to successfully implement financial strategies that enhance our operating efficiency," stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Attention to pricing and continued vigilance toward asset quality augment our performance strategies. With our strong capital and liquidity positions, our lending and retail teams are able to work seamlessly to provide exceptional service to the communities we serve."

Key Performance Indicators

First quarter 2026 compared to first quarter 2025

Return on average assets improved to 1.30% from 1.12%.

Return on average equity improved to 11.34% from 11.05%.

Net interest margin (FTE) 1 improved to 3.40% from 3.28%.

improved to 3.40% from 3.28%. Loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 86.7% from 86.6%.

Efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 56.6% from 62.4%.

March 31, 2026 Balance Sheet Highlights

Gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2026 totaled $1.2 billion, a decrease of $4.8 million, or 0.4% compared to March 31, 2025. Gross loans outstanding at March 31, 2026 remained flat when compared to December 31, 2025.

Securities balances declined $22.5 million from March 31, 2025 to March 31, 2026 as the Company allowed the proceeds from natural maturities and cash flow to fund earning assets with more attractive yields.

The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through reciprocal Insured Cash Sweep ® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $187.3 million as of March 31, 2026, $200.4 million as of December 31, 2025 and $177.6 million as of March 31, 2025.

(ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $187.3 million as of March 31, 2026, $200.4 million as of December 31, 2025 and $177.6 million as of March 31, 2025. Outstanding borrowings from the FHLB were $20.0 million as of March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $225.1 million and held no brokered deposits.

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Loans and Asset Quality

Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.36% as of March 31, 2026, 0.56% as of December 31, 2025 and 0.31% as of March 31, 2025.

Nonperforming assets amounted to $6.0 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $9.2 million as of December 31, 2025, and $5.0 million as of March 31, 2025; Fourteen loans to twelve borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $2.1 million, as of March 31, 2026, compared to $2.2 million as of December 31, 2025 and $2.8 million as of March 31, 2025. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $3.8 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $7.0 million at December 31, 2025 and $2.3 million as of March 31, 2025. The past due balance as of March 31, 2026 is comprised of four loans totaling $3.7 million which are 100% government-guaranteed, and seven student loans totaling $92 thousand. The Company currently holds no other real estate owned.

The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.64% as of March 31, 2026, and 0.67% as of December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025. The change was primarily driven by an improvement in the economic forecast at March 31, 2026, compared to March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2025, as well as the migration of loans to pools requiring lower reserve rates such as loans moving from the construction pool to the permanent loan pools. The portfolio of government-guaranteed loans continues to be a significant driver controlling the ACL year-over-year. Balances in such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded a net recovery to the provision for credit losses of $336 thousand, primarily due to the aforementioned pool migrations. The reserve for unfunded commitments decreased by $55 thousand.

Net Interest Income - Quarterly Comparison

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 of $12.9 million increased $611 thousand, or 5.0%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025, predominantly due to decreased interest expense associated with deposit accounts and borrowings which offset decreased interest income earned on loans and federal funds sold.

Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure) 1 , for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was 3.40%, compared to 3.28% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was 3.40%, compared to 3.28% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Bank's yield on loans was 5.53% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to 5.60% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the fair value mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 11 bps in the first quarter of 2026, and 15 bps in the first quarter of 2025.

The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 1.68% incurred in the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased 19 bps from 1.87% in the same period in the prior year. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased period over period by 20 bps, from a cost of 2.38% to 2.18%. The cost of borrowings from the FHLB decreased 94 bps from the first quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2026, from 4.83% to 3.89%.

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Noninterest Income - Quarterly Comparison

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased $271 thousand, or 15.4%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily as a result of lower debit/credit card and ATM fees due to lower usage and reduced income from a gain on the sale of assets in 2025 compared to 2026.

Noninterest Expense - Quarterly Comparison

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased by $626 thousand, or 7.1%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The 2026 quarter reflected lower data processing costs resulting from the contract renewal negotiations which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Efficiency Ratio - Quarterly Comparison

The Company's efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 56.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to 62.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as the impact of increased net interest income (FTE)1 and decreased noninterest expense offset the decrease in noninterest income.

Income Taxes - Quarterly Comparison

The effective tax rates amounted to 19.5% and 16.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. For each period, the effective income tax rate differed from the U.S. statutory rate of 21%. The effective tax rate fluctuations are attributable to changes in pretax earnings, low-income housing tax credits and the levels of permanent tax differences.

Book Value

Book value per share increased to $34.39 as of March 31, 2026, compared to $30.93 as of March 31, 2025, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $32.51 as of March 31, 2026 compared to $28.84 as of March 31, 2025. These values increased as net retained income increased and the impact of intangible assets declined due to the ongoing amortization of the Company's core deposit intangible asset.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.9 million, or $0.36 per share, were declared and paid during the first quarter of 2026. The remaining 63% of net income was retained.

_____________________________________________________________________ 1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has seven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County (including one limited-service banking facility), and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for, or more important than, operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025*

(Unaudited)





ASSETS







Cash and due from banks $ 8,500



$ 5,798 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

10,608





10,552 Federal funds sold

57,758





54,264 Securities:







Available-for-sale (AFS), at fair value

240,424





247,992 Restricted securities, at cost

6,195





6,172 Total securities

246,619





254,164 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

1,237,669





1,237,577 Allowance for credit losses

(7,981)





(8,270) Loans, net

1,229,688





1,229,307 Premises and equipment, net

11,660





11,687 Bank owned life insurance

41,621





41,302 Goodwill

7,768





7,768 Core deposit intangible, net

2,435





2,682 Right of use asset, net

5,925





6,297 Deferred tax asset, net

12,419





12,079 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

13,163





13,842 Total assets $ 1,648,164



$ 1,649,742 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Demand deposits:







Noninterest-bearing $ 355,475



$ 362,322 Interest-bearing

279,470





308,295 Money market and savings deposit accounts

505,291





469,815 Certificates of deposit and other time deposits

286,492





291,299 Total deposits

1,426,728





1,431,731 Federal funds purchased

-





- Borrowings

20,000





20,000 Junior subordinated debt, net

3,566





3,554 Lease liability

5,835





6,192 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

5,538





4,104 Total liabilities

1,461,667





1,465,581 Commitments and contingent liabilities







Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $2.50 par value

-





- Common stock, $2.50 par value

13,393





13,327 Capital surplus

107,573





107,337 Retained earnings

97,475





94,165 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(31,944)





(30,668) Total shareholders' equity

186,497





184,161 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,648,164



$ 1,649,742









Common shares outstanding

5,422,513





5,393,140 Common shares authorized

10,000,000





10,000,000 Preferred shares outstanding

-





- Preferred shares authorized

2,000,000





2,000,000



* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended



March 31, 2026



March 31, 2025 Interest and dividend income:









Loans, including fees

$ 16,833



$ 17,033 Federal funds sold



494





184 Other interest-bearing deposits



35





43 Investment securities:









Taxable



1,103





1,309 Tax exempt



322





323 Dividends



90





115 Total interest and dividend income



18,877





19,007











Interest expense:









Demand deposits



71





69 Money market and savings deposits



3,053





3,003 Certificates and other time deposits



2,585





3,054 Borrowings



192





509 Federal funds purchased



-





7 Junior subordinated debt



70





70 Total interest expense



5,971





6,712 Net interest income



12,906





12,295 Recovery of credit losses



(336)





(160) Net interest income after recovery of credit losses



13,242





12,455











Noninterest income:









Wealth management fees



220





229 Deposit account fees



366





307 Debit/credit card and ATM fees



251





370 Bank owned life insurance income



319





293 Gains on sales of assets, net



5





278 Other



328





283 Total noninterest income



1,489





1,760











Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits



3,999





3,936 Net occupancy



779





1,016 Equipment



186





186 Bank franchise tax



468





339 Computer software



214





256 Data processing



550





735 FDIC deposit insurance assessment



175





145 Marketing, advertising and promotion



267





254 Professional fees



348





256 Core deposit intangible amortization



247





295 Other



966





1,407 Total noninterest expense



8,199





8,825 Income before income taxes



6,532





5,390 Provision for income taxes



1,273





901 Net income

$ 5,259



$ 4,489











Net income per common share, basic

$ 0.97



$ 0.83 Net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.97



$ 0.83 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,409,543





5,378,871 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,443,437





5,402,936

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





At or for the three months ended





March 31,

2026



December 31,

2025



September 30,

2025



June 30, 2025



March 31,

2025

Common Share Data:





























Net income

$ 5,259



$ 5,958



$ 4,576



$ 4,238



$ 4,489

Net income per weighted average share, basic

$ 0.97



$ 1.10



$ 0.85



$ 0.79



$ 0.83

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$ 0.97



$ 1.10



$ 0.84



$ 0.78



$ 0.83

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,409,543





5,392,763





5,391,979





5,391,979





5,378,871

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,443,437





5,424,154





5,424,642





5,417,900





5,402,936

Actual shares outstanding



5,422,513





5,393,140





5,391,979





5,391,979





5,391,979

Tangible book value per share at period end 5

$ 32.51



$ 32.21



$ 30.90



$ 29.63



$ 28.84

Key Ratios:





























Return on average assets 1



1.30 %



1.45 %



1.12 %



1.05 %



1.12 % Return on average equity 1



11.34 %



13.04 %



10.48 %



10.05 %



11.05 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2



3.40 %



3.50 %



3.43 %



3.40 %



3.28 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



56.6 %



49.5 %



57.9 %



61.2 %



62.4 % Loan-to-deposit ratio



86.7 %



86.4 %



89.2 %



89.4 %



86.6 % Net Interest Income:





























Net interest income

$ 12,906



$ 13,348



$ 13,072



$ 12,796



$ 12,295

Net interest income (FTE) 2

$ 12,991



$ 13,433



$ 13,158



$ 12,881



$ 12,381

Company Capital Ratios:





























Tier 1 leverage ratio 6



12.70 %



12.52 %



12.26 %



12.12 %



11.83 % Total risk-based capital ratio 6



20.80 %



20.42 %



20.15 %



19.46 %



18.92 % Assets and Asset Quality:





























Average earning assets

$ 1,550,030



$ 1,521,387



$ 1,523,230



$ 1,521,345



$ 1,529,575

Average gross loans

$ 1,233,478



$ 1,223,703



$ 1,230,805



$ 1,240,563



$ 1,233,520

Fair value mark on acquired loans

$ 4,344



$ 4,754



$ 5,241



$ 5,724



$ 6,242

































Allowance for credit losses on loans:





























Beginning of period

$ 8,270



$ 8,510



$ 8,347



$ 8,328



$ 8,455

(Recovery of) provision for credit losses



(281)





(176)





253





90





(105)

Charge-offs



(93)





(126)





(146)





(111)





(70)

Recoveries



85





62





56





40





48

Net recoveries



(8)





(64)





(90)





(71)





(22)

End of period

$ 7,981



$ 8,270



$ 8,510



$ 8,347



$ 8,328

































Non-accrual loans

$ 2,147



$ 2,198



$ 2,568



$ 2,614



$ 2,764

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing



3,841





7,042





4,201





5,178





2,274

Total nonperforming assets (NPA) 4

$ 5,988



$ 9,240



$ 6,769



$ 7,792



$ 5,038

































NPA as a % of total assets



0.36 %



0.56 %



0.42 %



0.48 %



0.31 % NPA as a % of gross loans



0.48 %



0.75 %



0.55 %



0.63 %



0.41 % ACL to gross loans



0.64 %



0.67 %



0.69 %



0.67 %



0.67 % Non-accruing loans to gross loans



0.17 %



0.18 %



0.21 %



0.21 %



0.22 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1



0.00 %



0.02 %



0.03 %



0.02 %



0.01 %



1 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis. 2 The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 3 The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 4 The Bank held no other real estate owned during any of the periods presented. 5 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 6 All ratios at March 31, 2026 are estimates and subject to change pending regulatory filings. Ratios for prior periods are presented as filed.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended





March 31, 2026



March 31, 2025











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average





Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities and Dividends

$ 189,171



$ 1,155





2.44 %

$ 205,705



$ 1,424





2.77 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



64,476





445





2.76 %



65,780





409





2.49 % Total Securities 1



253,647





1,600





2.52 %



271,485





1,833





2.70 % Loans:



































Real Estate



943,746





13,920





5.98 %



946,762





13,386





5.73 % Commercial



264,065





2,502





3.84 %



253,559





3,091





4.94 % Consumer



25,667





411





6.49 %



33,199





556





6.79 % Total Loans



1,233,478





16,833





5.53 %



1,233,520





17,033





5.60 % Federal funds sold



54,666





494





3.66 %



16,876





184





4.42 % Other interest-bearing deposits



8,239





35





1.72 %



7,694





43





2.27 % Total Earning Assets



1,550,030





18,962





4.96 %



1,529,575





19,093





5.06 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,276)

















(8,494)













Total Non-Earning Assets



99,865

















108,278













Total Assets

$ 1,641,619















$ 1,629,359



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 284,630



$ 71





0.10 %

$ 274,777



$ 69





0.10 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



487,740





3,053





2.54 %



464,405





3,003





2.62 % Time Deposits



291,446





2,585





3.60 %



306,331





3,054





4.04 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,063,816





5,709





2.18 %



1,045,513





6,126





2.38 % Borrowings



20,000





192





3.89 %



42,765





509





4.83 % Federal funds purchased



-





-





0.00 %



558





7





5.09 % Junior subordinated debt



3,558





70





7.98 %



3,511





70





8.09 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,087,374





5,971





2.23 %



1,092,347





6,712





2.49 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



355,209

















362,354













Other liabilities



10,949

















9,872













Total Liabilities



1,453,532

















1,464,573













Shareholders' Equity



188,087

















164,786













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,641,619















$ 1,629,359













Net Interest Income (FTE) 3







$ 12,991















$ 12,381







Interest Rate Spread 2















2.73 %















2.57 % Cost of Funds















1.68 %















1.87 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets 4















1.56 %















1.78 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3, 4















3.40 %















3.28 %



1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. Refer to the Reconcilement of Certain Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 4 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended





March 31, 2026



December 31,

2025



September 30,

2025



June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025

Fully tax-equivalent measures





























Net interest income

$ 12,906



$ 13,348



$ 13,072



$ 12,796



$ 12,295

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



85





85





86





85





86

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 12,991



$ 13,433



$ 13,158



$ 12,881



$ 12,381

































Efficiency ratio 2



57.0 %



49.8 %



58.3 %



61.5 %



62.8 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



(0.4)





-0.3 %



-0.4 %



-0.3 %



-0.4 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



56.6 %



49.5 %



57.9 %



61.2 %



62.4 %































Net interest margin



3.38 %



3.48 %



3.40 %



3.37 %



3.26 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.03 %



0.03 %



0.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.40 %



3.50 %



3.43 %



3.40 %



3.28 %











As of



March 31, 2026



December 31,

2025



September 30,

2025



June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025 Other financial measures



























Book value per share

$ 34.39



$ 34.15



$ 32.89



$ 31.67



$ 30.93 Impact of intangible assets 4



(1.88)





(1.94)





(1.99)





(2.04)





(2.09) Tangible book value per share (non-

GAAP)

$ 32.51



$ 32.21



$ 30.90



$ 29.63



$ 28.84



1 FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%. 2 The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 3 The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. 4 Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares Corporation