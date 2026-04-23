

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Justice Department has announced $300 million in funding to prevent and prosecute fraud and other crimes nationwide.



The new Special Attorneys Program notice of funding opportunity will support state, local, Tribal, and territorial prosecuting agencies in designating qualified prosecutors to serve as Special Attorneys within the Department's National Fraud Enforcement Division or Criminal Division, or as Special Assistant United States Attorneys within a United States Attorney's Office.



This grant program will strengthen investigative and prosecutorial capacity, expand intergovernmental coordination, and enhance the ability of jurisdictions to investigate and prosecute fraud and other crimes committed by criminal aliens within the United States and drug and human trafficking crimes.



'This unprecedented funding opportunity is part of the Department of Justice's historic effort to activate every available tool to secure the physical and financial security of our nation,' said Colin McDonald, Assistant Attorney General for the National Fraud Enforcement Division.



'We invite prosecutors across the country to join the mission to eliminate fraud, defeat the drug cartels, and rescue victims of trafficking.'



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