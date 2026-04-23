

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by slightly more than expected in the week ended April 18th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 214,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level of 208,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 212,000 from the 207,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also crept up to 210,750, an increase of 750 from the previous week's revised average of 210,000.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News