

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP) reaffirmed its guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project constant currency adjusted earnings growth in a low-double-digit range on net sales between $25.9 billion and $26.4 billion, with constant currency net sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, KDP is trading on the Nasdaq at $27.30, up $0.76 or 2.86 percent.



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