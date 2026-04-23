Critical Elements Lithium Corp.: Critical Elements Announces the Results from The Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Critical Elements") (TSX.V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that at its Annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on April 22, 2026, shareholders of the Corporation approved all the resolutions, as follows:

Election of Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Steffen Haber, Eric Zaunscherb, Marc Simpson, Matthew Lauriston Starnes, Marcus Brune, Ani Markova, Maysa Habelrih and Vanessa Laplante as directors;

Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors.

The total number of common shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 52,164,231, representing 22.48% of the Corporation's outstanding common shares.

Detailed results of the vote on the election of directors of Meeting are given below:

Votes for % for Votes against % against Jean-Sébastien Lavallée 48,281,375 98.88% 548,934 1.12% Steffen Haber 48,363,192 99.04% 467,117 0.96% Eric Zaunscherb 48,352,900 99.02% 477,409 0.98% Marc Simpson 48,273,663 98.86% 556,646 1.14% Matthew Lauriston Starnes 48,324,438 98.96% 505,871 1.04% Marcus Brune 48,272,357 98.86% 557,952 1.14% Ani Markova 48,252,246 98.82% 578,063 1.18% Maysa Habelrih 48,253,946 98.82% 576,363 1.18% Vanessa Laplante 48,257,143 98.83% 573,166 1.17%

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,016 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization under the Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.

Chief Executive Officer

819-354-5146

jslavallee@cecorp.ca

www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Critical Elements Lithium Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/critical-elements-announces-the-results-from-the-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-1160272