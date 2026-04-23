Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that Waterschap Aa en Maas, a significant water authority in the southern region of the Netherlands, has selected Tetra Tech to provide engineering and consulting services to expand wastewater treatment facilities and future-proof the region's water system infrastructure.

Tetra Tech secured positions in two sectors of the framework for a maximum duration of 6 years. Tetra Tech's water and environment experts will deliver high-end wastewater treatment engineering and design solutions to protect the region's water supply from emerging contaminants and increase the availability of clean water for homes, agriculture, and businesses. Our teams will leverage Tetra Tech's in-house, advanced data analytics and water resource management software, such as WaterNet, to enhance the modernization of water systems and optimization of flood defense infrastructure design. Tetra Tech's work on this framework will support sufficient clean water and protection against flooding for 780,000 people and 17,000 businesses across 20 municipalities.

"Tetra Tech has used our Leading with Science approach to provide our clients with state-of-the-art flood protection, water system engineering and wastewater treatment solutions for 60 years," said Roger Argus, Tetra Tech Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to designing innovative water management solutions that support Waterschap Aa en Maas to expand clean water supplies and provide resilient water infrastructure across the southern region of the Netherlands."

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 25,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech's actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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