

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a significant leap forward for American battlefield technology, U.S. Army infantry drone operators have successfully tested a drone-mounted new warhead with bunker-busting capacity.



The live-fire demonstration of the bunker rupture and kinetic explosive round, which took place at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, comes only weeks after the initial design and rapid prototyping of the system, and showcases the Army's accelerated approach to innovation in the face of evolving threats.



The Braker project, led by a team from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center and Project Manager Close Combat Systems, aimed to create a lightweight, powerful and lethal warhead that could be deployed from a small, agile drone.



'Our Picatinny team went from concept to live-fire in two weeks,' said Army Col. Vinson Morris, project manager of Project Manager Close Combat Systems. 'Braker proves our ability to rapidly develop and safely deliver devastating effects from small, unmanned aircraft systems. We are now creating the architecture with Picatinny Common Lethality Integration Kit and the small, universal payload interface for industry to scale this critical warfighter advantage.'



The successful detonation of a target deployed by a device attached to a drone demonstrates a new and potent capability for the modern warfighter, the Pentagon said in a press release.



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