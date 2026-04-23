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WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
23.04.26 | 09:26
81,96 
-0,34 % -0,28
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Logistik/Transport
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DP WORLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
23.04.2026 15:38 Uhr
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DP World Perspective: Why Logistics Is Emerging As the Competitive Edge in Data Centers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / As demand for AI, cloud computing, and digital services accelerate, data centers are becoming the backbone of the global economy.

But according to a recent Fast Company Executive Board article - "The New Competitive Edge in Data Centers" - Glen Clark, CEO of DP World in the U.S./Mexico and Regional Head of Contract Logistics, argues that the factors that once defined success are evolving. Power and real estate remain essential, but increasingly, it is logistics that determines how quickly and reliably infrastructure can scale.

A Structural Shift in How Data Centers Compete

Clark's perspective points to a clear change in how operators gain advantage.

As digital demand intensifies, execution is becoming the differentiator - particularly the ability to move, stage, and install highly specialized equipment across global supply chains.

Several dynamics are driving this shift:

  • The rapid growth of AI and cloud workloads is accelerating demand for new capacity

  • Infrastructure deployment timelines are tightening, with little tolerance for delays

  • Equipment supply chains are becoming more complex, global, and time-sensitive

Together, these factors are elevating logistics from a supporting function to a critical enabler of speed and scale.

From Physical Infrastructure to Orchestrated Systems

Despite powering virtual services, data centers are deeply physical environments.

As Clark outlines, building and maintaining them requires the coordinated movement of thousands of components - from semiconductors and server racks to cooling and power systems - often across multiple geographies.

This is driving a shift toward more integrated, end-to-end logistics models, including:

  • Coordinated inbound freight and multimodal transport

  • Secure, specialized warehousing and staging

  • Just-in-time delivery aligned with installation schedules

  • Lifecycle management, including upgrades and reverse logistics

In this model, logistics becomes not just a function, but a system that underpins performance.

Why It Matters for Business Leaders

For organizations investing in digital infrastructure, the implications are significant. As data center development expands into new regions, logistics complexity is increasing.

Business leaders are placing greater emphasis on:

  • Speed to deployment and time to revenue

  • Supply chain resilience and risk mitigation

  • Visibility and control across global operations

  • Alignment with sustainability and regulatory requirements

In this environment, logistics is no longer evaluated solely on cost; it is a key driver of competitive advantage.

Read the Full Perspective

As the digital economy continues to scale, the role of logistics in enabling resilient, high-performance infrastructure will only grow.

For a deeper look at how these trends are reshaping the data center landscape, read Glen Clark's full Fast Company Executive Board article: "The New Competitive Edge in Data Centers."

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-perspective-why-logistics-is-emerging-as-the-competitiv-1160288

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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