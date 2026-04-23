Greater Holyoke YMCA and Comcast Partner To Expand Digital Opportunity in Holyoke, MA

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Representatives from the Greater Holyoke YMCA and Comcast were joined by State Representative Patricia Duffy to celebrate the opening of the organization's STEAM tech center along with a recently awarded $15,000 grant from Comcast.

Through this support, the Greater Holyoke YMCA's STEAM tech center provides access to devices, digital literacy training, coding, digital arts and online safety. YMCA programs serve over 500 youth annually and will integrate platforms such as ST Math, VR & AI programming, Cricut design and e-gaming embedded with healthy screentime habits and teamwork.

Additionally, the Greater Holyoke YMCA is a Comcast Lift Zone, which enables it to provide complimentary high-capacity WiFi to its patrons throughout its community center.

"Comcast has been an incredibly generous and dedicated partner of the Greater Holyoke YMCA, and their continued support has been instrumental in helping us open the tech center," said Conor Bevan, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Holyoke YMCA.

Comcast's support is part of Project UP, the company's $1 billion initiative to connect people to the Internet, create digital opportunity, and build a future of unlimited possibilities. This includes digital programs such as Internet Essentials, Lift Zones, and Digital Navigators.

"Comcast is proud of its longstanding commitment to Holyoke and the relationships we've built with local organizations like Greater Holyoke YMCA, which are opening doors to transformative digital skills building and workforce development opportunities," said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast's New England Region. "We recognize the critical role that the Internet plays in achieving economic mobility and personal growth, which is why we're investing in partnerships that empower residents to shape their own futures."

Internet Essentials provides high-speed Internet to qualifying low-income households for as low as $14.95/month. Since 2015, Comcast's Internet Essentials has connected more than 801,000 low-income Massachusetts residents to broadband service at home.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greater-holyoke-ymca-and-comcast-partner-to-expand-digital-oppor-1160289