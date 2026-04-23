Aflac Incorporated: This Spring, Aflac Encourages You To Scatter Seeds of Kindness

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

As the warm, sunny weather settles in, many home gardeners are sowing seeds or planting beautiful flowers in their garden beds. But what if we took that beyond just the plants we hope will take root and bloom into gorgeous flowers - what if we also started spreading seeds of kindness to those around us?

That's exactly what Aflac aims to do through its Scatter Seeds of Kindness platform. Inspired by the main character of Aflac's new children's book, "Beyond Words," the team at Aflac created an easy way for people from around the world to share words of kindness and hope for kids and families facing health challenges.

In "Beyond Words," the main character, Buddy, has a friend, Bunny, who was in the hospital, and he goes on an intergalactic adventure in search of the perfect words to make her feel better. Through the magic of his imagination, Buddy journeys through outer space - exploring the depths of empathy, love and understanding - in search of what to say, and he finds that there are many ways to show you care that go "Beyond Words."

"We're taking a page out of Buddy's book - pun intended - and asking people to scatter seeds of kindness by sending sweet notes to kids who are on their own health journeys and could use a little encouragement," said Buffy Swinehart, senior manager, Aflac Corporate Social Responsibility. "Since the website went live, we've received dozens of seeds of kindness for kids and families in 20 states, helping to remind them that they are not alone, and there's a whole world out there cheering them on."

These seeds of kindness are anonymous messages that focus on the person and not the illness, inspiring and reminding them of how wonderful and powerful they are. These notes are provided to families through the Aflac Childhood Cancer Campaign and other partners who care for children with various types of illnesses.

"Beyond Words" and the Scatter Seeds of Kindness program are part of Aflac's 30-year and nearly $200 million commitment to supporting children facing pediatric cancer and blood disorders. It was created to extend that spirit of compassion more broadly and answer the question: How can you help someone when you don't know what to say?

Visit Aflac.com/BeyondWords to purchase this inspiring book and gain access to free resources, including the audio version of the book read by multi-mission research astronaut and mother of two, Kellie Gerardi; free coloring sheets featuring Buddy and his friends; and a link to Scatter Seeds of Kindness.

Find more stories and multimedia from Aflac Incorporated at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/this-spring-aflac-encourages-you-to-scatter-seeds-of-kindness-1160292