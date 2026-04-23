

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety around the Strait of Hormuz eclipsed the euphoria surrounding the announcement of an extended ceasefire, dampening market sentiment and dragging down stock prices. However, resilient corporate earnings despite war-led headwinds limited losses.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory amidst a lack of progress in the conflict between the U.S. and Iran. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading on a mostly negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets too had finished trading mostly in the red.



The 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies has firmed up mildly. Sovereign bond yields hardened across regions.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading just below the flatline. Gold too has edged down from the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are however trading with heavy losses.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,235.00, down 0.52% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,117.40, down 0.29% Germany's DAX at 24,097.47, down 0.47% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,419.97, down 0.54% France's CAC 40 at 8,184.83, up 0.35% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,877.16, down 0.49% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 59,140.23, down 0.75% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,793.40, down 0.57% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,093.25, down 0.32% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,915.20, down 0.95% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,475.81, up 0.90%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1689, down 0.15% GBP/USD at 1.3491, down 0.13% USD/JPY at 159.54, up 0.03% AUD/USD at 0.7145, down 0.20% USD/CAD at 1.3678, up 0.06% Dollar Index at 98.69, up 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.302%, up 0.19% Germany at 3.0091%, up 0.34% France at 3.660%, up 0.44% U.K. at 4.9370%, up 0.49% Japan at 2.427%, up 1.08%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $101.88, down 0.03%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $92.93, down 0.03%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,750.56, down 0.05%. Silver Futures (May) at $76.77, down 1.53%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $77,771.37, down 0.68% Ethereum at $2,331.16, down 2.97% XRP at $1.41, down 2.50% BNB at $634.73, down 1.33% Solana at $86.02, down 2.70%



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