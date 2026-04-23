Ajinomoto Build-up Film Market worth $49.63 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Ajinomoto build-up film market is valued at USD 11.56 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 49.63 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.

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Ajinomoto Build-up Film Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 11.56 billion

USD 11.56 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 49.63 billion

USD 49.63 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 27.5%

Ajinomoto Build-up Film Market Trends & Insights:

The Ajinomoto build-up film market is a critical segment of the advanced semiconductor packaging ecosystem, driven by rising demand for high-performance computing, AI-enabled devices, and data center infrastructure. ABF is a key dielectric material in FC-BGA substrates, enabling high-density interconnects, superior electrical performance, and the thermal stability required for next-generation processors and GPUs. The market is witnessing steady growth due to rising chip complexity, miniaturization trends, and the transition toward advanced packaging technologies such as chiplets and heterogeneous integration.

By application, the organic interposer industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market, accounting for the largest market share of 50.7% in 2026.

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The Ajinomoto build-up film (ABF) market is projected to witness strong growth over the forecast period, driven by rising demand for high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductor packaging solutions. The increasing adoption of advanced computing technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and data center infrastructure, is significantly accelerating demand for ABF substrates, which offer superior electrical insulation, thermal stability, and fine-line circuit formation. These materials are critical in enabling complex chip architectures used in servers, GPUs, and advanced processors. Additionally, the rapid proliferation of consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and gaming devices, along with the expansion of 5G and IoT ecosystems, is further contributing to market growth by increasing the demand for high-density packaging solutions.

Increasing investments in semiconductor manufacturing capacity, particularly in the Asia Pacific and North America, are creating new growth opportunities for ABF suppliers. Furthermore, advancements in material science and process technologies are enabling enhanced performance characteristics, supporting next-generation chip designs.

The advanced semiconductor package substrate segment is expected to dominate the market by application during the forecast period.

Advanced semiconductor package substrate is the dominant application segment in the Ajinomoto build-up film market, driven by the escalating performance requirements of next-generation integrated circuits. ABF is a critical material used in FC-BGA (Flip Chip Ball Grid Array) substrates, which are extensively deployed in high-performance processors, GPUs, networking chips, and AI accelerators. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of data centers, cloud computing, and AI workloads is significantly boosting demand for advanced packaging substrates, thereby directly accelerating ABF consumption. Leading chip manufacturers and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers are increasingly investing in advanced substrate technologies to support high-speed data transmission and improved power efficiency. The ongoing transition toward chiplet architectures and 2.5D/3D packaging is also driving incremental demand for ABF-based substrates, as these technologies require higher interconnect density and improved signal integrity.

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North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the Ajinomoto build-up film industry, driven by strong momentum in advanced semiconductor design, data center expansion, and strategic policy support for domestic chip manufacturing. The region hosts a high concentration of leading semiconductor companies, hyperscalers, and AI chip developers, which are significantly increasing demand for high-performance packaging substrates utilizing ABF materials. The rapid growth of AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and cloud infrastructure is accelerating the deployment of advanced processors and GPUs, thereby driving substantial demand for ABF-based FC-BGA substrates. Moreover, increasing collaboration between semiconductor companies, research institutions, and packaging players is fostering innovation in substrate technologies in the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the global Ajinomoto build-up film companies include Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Waferchem Technology (Taiwan), Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others.

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