Two new Manhattan branches bring SIXT closer to customers across the city

SIXT USA, a subsidiary of Sixt SE, a global leader in premium mobility services, today announced the opening of two new Manhattan branches in Chelsea and the Upper East Side, further strengthening the company's footprint across New York City.

The new locations build on SIXT's growing network across the greater New York-New Jersey area, which includes airport branches at John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty International airports, and off-airport locations in Battery Park, Brooklyn, Williamsburg, Times Square, Long Island City, and Jersey City.

The Chelsea location, at 386 W 16th St, places customers in the heart of one of Manhattan's most vibrant cultural districts steps from the High Line, the Whitney Museum, Chelsea Market, and nearby Broadway theaters. The branch offers a convenient launching point for city exploration, cross-borough travel, or longer road trips.

The Upper East Side location, at 176 East 97th Street, brings SIXT to one of Manhattan's most prestigious neighborhoods, with easy access to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Central Park, and premier shopping along Fifth and Madison Avenues ideal for both visitors and local residents planning city trips or weekend getaways.

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT North America: "New York City is one of the most competitive mobility markets in the world, and our expansion into Chelsea and the Upper East Side reflects a simple belief: premium mobility should come to you, not the other way around. We're building a network across Manhattan so that a SIXT location is never far away."

Across both locations, customers will find a premium fleet of coupes, sedans, and SUVs to meet diverse needs and preferences, backed by a seamless digital booking experience via SIXT.com and the SIXT app. Members of SIXT ONE, the company's rewards program, can unlock meaningful benefits including instant savings of up to 20% upon joining (depending on status tier), counter bypass, accelerated points earning, complimentary upgrades, and redeemable rewards on every qualifying rental.

SIXT's focus on innovation and service excellence has earned multiple industry accolades, including being named "Best Car Rental Mobility Innovation" company at the 2025 Frequent Traveler Awards, "#1 Rental Car Company" in the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and one of Travel Leisure Readers' Five Favorite Car Rental Companies for two consecutive years (2024 and 2025).

In just 15 years, the United States has become SIXT's most important growth market. Today, the company operates more than 120 rental branches across 27 states and serves 56 of the busiest airports in the country. With operations established in Canada since 2022, SIXT has extended its North American footprint into another billion-dollar market.

We're proud of our performance in the J.D. Power 2025 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study. Learn more: J.D. Power 2025 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ car subscription the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked, among others, through the SIXT App, which also contains the services of its renowned mobility partners. With the global rewards program SIXT ONE, the company is also strengthening customer retention across its core markets and offering members a fully digitally integrated experience with attractive benefits when renting vehicles. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company offers its customers experiences that inspire and exceed their expectations through a lived culture of innovation, a consistent premium offering in terms of fleet and service, and an attractive price-performance ratio. According to preliminary calculations, the Group achieved consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 400.5 million in 2025 and a significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 4.28 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334). For more information, please visit https://about.sixt.com/en/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423333168/en/

Contacts:

Zimmerman PR, sixt@zimmerman.com

Joseph Gerbino, SIXT, us-communications@sixt.com