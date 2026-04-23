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WKN: A41DJ2 | ISIN: SE0025940513 | Ticker-Symbol: ICL
Frankfurt
23.04.26 | 08:08
0,008 Euro
-15,15 % -0,002
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELL IMPACT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELL IMPACT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0140,01517:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 15:30 Uhr
40 Leser
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Cell Impact AB: Communiqué from the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Cell Impact AB (publ)

The annual general meeting of Cell Impact AB (publ) was held on 23 April 2026.

Adoption of the profit and loss account and balance sheet as well as profit allocation
The annual general meeting approved the balance sheets and income statements included in the annual report for the financial year 2025 and resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, that available profits of SEK 57,360,520 should be carried forward.

Board of directors and auditor
The annual general meeting granted the directors of the board and the CEO discharge from liability for the financial year 2025.

The annual general meeting resolved that the board shall consist of four ordinary board members without deputies. The annual general meeting re-elected Lars Bergström, Mats Franzén, Jan Pieters and Mats Boquist as board members for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Mats Boquist was re-elected chairman of the board.

The annual general meeting further resolved to re-elect the registered auditing company Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. The authorized public accountant Sebastian Månsson will be the main responsible auditor.

Remuneration to the board members and the auditor
The annual general meeting approved that board fees shall be paid in the amounts of SEK 360,000 to the chairman and SEK 180,000 to each of the other board members elected by the annual general meeting for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Furthermore, the annual general meeting resolved that fees to the auditor shall be paid on an ongoing basis in accordance with invoices approved by the company.

For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please see the notice convening the annual general meeting and the complete proposals, which are available on the company's website www.cellimpact.com.

For more information, please contact:
Daniel Vallin
CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB
+46 730-68 66 20 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact
Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power. The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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