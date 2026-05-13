Cell Impact AB: Cell Impact Q1 2026: Measured progress in a turbulent hydrogen market

During the quarter Cell Impact continued its work on ongoing customer projects and made progress in line with its updated strategy, with an increased focus on expanding the business and future high-volume production.

Net sales for the quarter increased to SEK 2.2 million (1.9) compared with the same quarter in 2025. The operating loss amounted to SEK -16.6 million (-20.8).

"It is worth mentioning that we continued to display high levels of cost awareness, and that the adaptation of our operations continued to have a clear impact on our costs," said Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

Early in the quarter, Cell Impact signed a new agreement with a European electrolyzer manufacturer to replace a previous agreement. This means that the cash balance will improve by SEK 6 million through the delivery of tools, fixtures and other work performed.

"Of even greater significance for our cash balance was the rights issue that we conducted during the quarter. Altogether, the rights issue was 60 percent subscribed, generating proceeds of approximately SEK 23 million before issue costs. Despite the improvement in our financial capacity, the company will be dependent on increasing its cash generation from operating activities in the quarters ahead," said Daniel Vallin.

Overall, the past quarter enabled Cell Impact to continue working on projects despite a lack of major deals.

"We are carrying out customer activities in Europe, North America and Asia, with Asia currently being the geographic market with the strongest demand," Daniel Vallin concluded.

Financial summary:

Net sales totaled SEK 2.2 million (1.9).

The operating loss (EBIT) amounted to SEK -16.6 million (-20.8).

The Group's loss after financial items was SEK -18.4 million (-21.5).

Earnings per share attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders before and after dilution totaled SEK -0.05 (-0.03).

Debt/equity ratio was 82 percent (83) on the balance sheet date.

Cash flows from operating activities amounted to SEK -9.7 million (-10.8).

On the balance sheet date, the Group's cash and cash equivalents totaled SEK 4.0 million (5.8). As of May 12, 2026, the cash balance amounted to SEK 2.8 million.

This information is inside information that Cell Impact AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Vallin

CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB

+46 730-68 66 20 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

Malin Lundberg

CFO, Cell Impact AB

+46 70-390 79 59 or malin.lundberg@cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power. The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).